A new GTA 6 update is not what Grand Theft Auto fans expected. When the next GTA 6 trailer will drop, remains to be seen. Right now, the GTA 6 release date is locked in for next year, but this could change. Suffice to say, there is still plenty of speculation surrounding the game, despite it being in the final stretches of development. The latest update comes not from Rockstar Games though, and it is only going to create more speculation. The new update involves Manni Perez, the rumored and expected actress playing one of the game’s two protagonists, Lucia.

As X account GTA 6 Countdown points out, recently the voice actress has disappeared from the Internet, deleting her Instagram account in the process. Naturally, this did not go unnoticed by Grand Theft Auto fans, however, right now while there are theories there is no official explanation from the actress.

Some have taken that this is a break before a major marketing push, while others think the exact opposite, which is that this is evident a marketing push is not imminent otherwise she would be on social media. Meanwhile, others think this is to avoid breaking any NDAs on accident or simply to get away from Grand Theft Auto fans, who no doubt have been incredibly persistent with their attention. Unfortunately, all of this, and all other theories as well, is just speculation.

It is also important to remember that Perez still has not been confirmed as the actress playing Lucia. Meanwhile, right now, none of the parties directly involved and implicated have commented on the situation. If this changes, we will update the story accordingly.

Grand Theft Auto VI is set to release on May 26, 2026 via the PS5, PS5 Pro, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the long-awaited Grand Theft Auto game — including all of the latest GTA 6 news, all of the latest GTA 6 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest GTA 6 speculation — click here. Meanwhile, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think.