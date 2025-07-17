EA Sports College Football 26 Updates Dynasty Mode

EA Sports College Football 26 has been out for about a week now, which means fans have had enough time to really dig deep into its various modes. No mode is more popular than Dynasty Mode, where players can lead their favorite college to national glory over 30 years. While the mode has largely been well-received, that doesn’t mean there aren’t any issues with the launch version of the mode. Recently, EA Sports dropped its first major update for Dynasty Mode in College Football 26. As expected, it includes quite a few big changes that should satisfy many players’ issues.

It’s important to note that the latest update will only affect online Dynasty files. The changes listed below will eventually come to offline Dynasties, but that’s coming at a later date. Thankfully, the update will work on already created Dynasty files. Sometimes, these updates require you to restart your Dynasty file, but this one lets you keep on rolling. That’s important because many players are likely still relatively early in their first Dynasty file and would be annoyed if EA forced them to restart this quickly.

This update is largely focused on updating Skill Caps and Position Changes in Dynasty Mode. It’ll make it much easier to swap positions without incurring a cap penalty, as long as it’s within the same position group. For example, your Skill Cap won’t be hit if you switch from running back to full back, but switching a wide receiver to running back will give a penalty. They’ve also retooled how Development Traits influence skill caps, making players who are younger and have a higher Dev Trait much easier to move around.

Below, you’ll find the full patch notes for the new College Football 26 update. EA promises that several more Title Updates are on the way. We’ll likely see more substantial updates over the coming months, as EA Sports learns more from its playerbase.

Skill Caps & Position Changes Updates

You can now change a player’s position within their current position group without penalty to their skill caps. You’ll be free to swap positions within these groupings: Running Back (RB, FB) Offensive Line (LT, LG, C, RG, RT) Defensive Line (LEDG, REDG, DT) Linebacker (SAM, MIKE, WILL) Defensive Back (CB, FS, SS) Specialist (K, P)

Athlete (ATH) Recruits can now set their initial position without impact to their skill group caps.

A player’s new skill caps are now more strongly influenced by their Development Trait and school year. Younger players and those with higher Development Traits will have higher skill caps at their new position.

Additional Updates