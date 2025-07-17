Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Release Date Leaked

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7‘s release date has leaked and if true, it will be the latest a Call of Duty game has ever released, but only by a small margin. The Call of Duty franchise is a well-oiled machine that has always released on time, without fail. Sometimes it has come at the risk of compromising quality, but Activision never fails to have a Call of Duty game ready in the fall. It has made it one of the most reliable and successful franchises out there with Call of Duty historically topping the sales charts every year. With that said, some fans were surprised that Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 was announced without a release date.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 was announced at the end of Xbox’s summer showcase as part of an interesting misdirect. The trailer began and didn’t look like Call of Duty, nor were there any recognizable pieces of Call of Duty lore in the opening of the trailer. However, it is revealed at the very end that the protagonist is Alex Mason’s son, David Mason, who was the main character in Black Ops 2. He is now haunted by Raul Menendez and will return in another near-futuristic story.

Since then, Call of Duty has remained tight lipped about the game. We got a short Black Ops 7 teaser on June 20th, but it was very vague and didn’t offer fans much. A full reveal is planned for later this summer, but details have been trickling out lately. For instance, it’s rumored that a Call of Duty NEXT event will be held in late September in Las Vegas. This is historically where Call of Duty does big deep dives on their games and lets people play it for the very first time. It’s expected that Black Ops 7 will get a beta shortly thereafter as well, likely in October.

RUMOR: Call of Duty Black Ops 7 will launch globally on November 14th, 2025. pic.twitter.com/c3rg2ISE19 — Hope (@TheGhostOfHope) July 17, 2025

This would back up a new rumor that Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 will launch in mid-November. Call of Duty insider Ghost of Hope tweeted out that Black Ops 7 will release on November 14th, which is technically the latest a mainline Call of Duty has ever launched, This is only by a day, as Black Ops 2 and Black Ops Cold War both released on November 13th, but there are rumors that Black Ops 7 is in a messy state. A later release may be so the developers can try and make the game as best as they can before their deadline.

Are you looking forward to Black Ops 7? Let me know in the comments.