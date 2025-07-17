New Mecha Break Update Comes with Free Pilots and Refunds

Despite initial hype, mech suit shooter Mecha Break launched to mixed reviews. This was in large part a result of the game’s microtransaction model, something playtesters didn’t have to navigate. Though many dedicated fans have been enjoying the game, others were turned off by the high cost of everything from in-game skins to swapping your pilot’s gender. Now, the latest Mecha Break update will make some big changes to optimize the game and address player frustrations.

The first major Mecha Break patch since launch will be available on July 18th, following a downtime of around 8 hours. Mecha Break downtime will start at around 3:00 AM EDT and should end at about 11:00 AM EDT. This update is full of many important fixes and adjustments, but the major highlight is that Amazing Seasun Games is responding to early monetization backlash with actual refunds.

By and large, the biggest shock for many gamers was that it once cost 680 Corite (about $5 USD) to change your pilot character’s gender. Many were frustrated at the way this hampered the ability to really customize your character. Today’s Mecha Break patch will not only make it free to swap the sex of your Pilot, but will also give refunds to anyone who previously paid for this feature. In addition, changes to Strikers include more customization for exclusive skins, letting players get more for their money.

The update isn’t just about addressing those monetization woes, however. These patch notes are pretty extensive, offering many adjustments to game modes, matchmaking, and more. Mecha Break will also get a few fixes for text errors and system settings to reduce glitches. While walking back those pricey microtransactions is a big win, the other changes should improve the actual gameplay experience for those hoping to get more from the mech suit shooter.

image courtesy of amazing seasun games

Check out the official patch notes from Steam for a list of everything new and improved in today’s Mecha Break update:

Strikers: Weaponry

UBP-R02T FALCON : Fixed inconsistent damage from Aux 3 Heavy Missile Launcher when attacking enemies from the front vs. the back. (Hotfixed on July 4; this patch resolves the issue in Training.)

: Fixed inconsistent damage from Aux 3 when attacking enemies from the front vs. the back. (Hotfixed on July 4; this patch resolves the issue in Training.) NGS-X237A AQUILA : Fixed a bug where Aux 2 Airborne Kit allowed energy-free dodging by toggling it on and off. (Hotfixed on July 3; this patch resolves the issue in Training.)

: Fixed a bug where Aux 2 allowed energy-free dodging by toggling it on and off. (Hotfixed on July 3; this patch resolves the issue in Training.) SLM-M143 INFERNO : Resolved an exploit where Aux 3 Booster Kit enabled free Boost Attacks when energy was nearly depleted, combined with melee Modular Weapons. (Hotfixed on July 4; this patch resolves the issue in Training.)

: Resolved an exploit where Aux 3 enabled free Boost Attacks when energy was nearly depleted, combined with melee Modular Weapons. (Hotfixed on July 4; this patch resolves the issue in Training.) PGI-T27G STELLARIS : Aux 1 Composite Tactical Claw no longer cancels Fortress Form or Turret Form .

: Aux 1 no longer cancels or . MHI-SR00 SERENITH: Aux 1 Disruption Grappler now interacts with Extraction Beacons remotely.

Strikers: Customization

UBP-R02T FALCON: The exclusive skin FALCON CUSTOM now supports Paint, Pattern, and Decal modifications.

Pilots

Added a confirmation screen for creating new pilots, editing codenames, or selecting opposite-sex pilots.

Opposite-sex pilots are now free (previously required 680 Corite). Refunds will be issued via in-game mail.

Alter Body is now independent of Alter Style , and Style Presets on the Matrix Marketplace no longer include body adjustment data.

is now independent of , and Style Presets on the Matrix Marketplace no longer include body adjustment data. Fixed an issue where Heel Height adjustments for female pilots under Alter Body didn’t apply.

Tactical Station

Ace Arena & Operation VERGE : Matchmaking Mode is now called Ranked Mode.

& : Matchmaking Mode is now called Ranked Mode. Ace Arena & Operation VERGE : Loss protection has been added to Bronze , Silver , and Gold Tiers. Losing no longer reduces Tier Points in Ranked Mode.

& : Loss protection has been added to , , and Tiers. Losing no longer reduces Tier Points in Ranked Mode. Casual Mode now allows players to earn Mission Tokens and complete missions, though Tier Points and Achievements are not awarded. Reputation penalties now apply to Casual matchmaking.

now allows players to earn Mission Tokens and complete missions, though Tier Points and Achievements are not awarded. Reputation penalties now apply to Casual matchmaking. Missions in Operation VERGE with active progress will now appear at the top of the list, with completed missions moving to the bottom.

with active progress will now appear at the top of the list, with completed missions moving to the bottom. Pre-deployment screens for Operation VERGE now display map objectives to help plan Striker lineups.

now display map objectives to help plan Striker lineups. Added a Blacklist option for viewing teammates’ or opponents’ details in MVP and battle stats screens.

option for viewing teammates’ or opponents’ details in MVP and battle stats screens. Challenges have been renamed Boot Camp, and tutorials must be completed to unlock Challenges for each Striker.

Operation STORM

Loosen Reputation score monitoring parameters for Mashmak Co-op.

Completing any Restricted Zone in Mashmak Co-op now rewards all squad members with a Cargo Rocket Beacon I from the Armored Supply Crate .

I from the . Successful launches using Cargo Rocket Beacon I/II now display a notification in the combat interface.

now display a notification in the combat interface. Enemy Striker executions now trigger a global announcement, marking the pilot as eliminated. Interrupted or canceled executions will not trigger an announcement, and the pilot will not be considered eliminated.

Matches will no longer end immediately after the final Extraction Point is activated, allowing other pilots to extract supplies using Cargo Rockets or Extraction Beacons.

Matrix Credit yields have been increased for selling Modular Weapons , Auxiliary Devices and Auxiliary Device research materials.

yields have been increased for selling , and research materials. A new set of exploration and rescue missions now spawn randomly during matches. These must be completed within the match to earn rewards.

Matrix Credit rewards for completing all Mashmak missions have been increased.

rewards for completing all Mashmak missions have been increased. Recon Beacon I : Range reduced from 600m to 400m. Recon Beacon II : Range reduced from 800m to 600m.

: Range reduced from 600m to 400m. : Range reduced from 800m to 600m. Repair Station Beacon V : Durability increased from 50,000 to 55,000.

: Durability increased from 50,000 to 55,000. Beam Cannon : Fire Rate adjusted from 1 shot per second to 1 shot every 1.2 seconds.

: Fire Rate adjusted from 1 shot per second to 1 shot every 1.2 seconds. Heavy Sniper Cannon : Lock-on Time reduced to 0.3s in Close-range Mode (previously 0.4s) and 0.6s in Sniper Mode (previously 1.3s).

: Lock-on Time reduced to 0.3s in Close-range Mode (previously 0.4s) and 0.6s in Sniper Mode (previously 1.3s). Melee Glider Pack Aux 3 Assault Thruster : Automatically switches back to the secondary weapon when deactivated.

: Automatically switches back to the secondary weapon when deactivated. Support Glider Pack Aux 3 Recon Turret Drone: Total deployable drones increased from 1 to 2.

Combat Zones

Exiting the combat zone now disables Energy Regen. Return to the fight quickly to restore functionality!

Fixed terrain gaps that previously trapped Strikers.

Combat Interface

When the Squadmate Indicator is enabled in System Settings, Striker names are now displayed below squadmate icons.

Enlarging the mini map now shows the names of allied Strikers and detected enemies within range.

User Interface

Currencies are now displayed only when relevant. Players can use System Settings to toggle the display of Mission Tokens and Corite in the main menu.

and in the main menu. Clicking on a currency now opens a detailed popup with its description, maximum capacity, and sources.

Matrix Marketplace

First-time users will now see a quick guide to the system.

A Sort by Remaining Time option has been added to the auction menu for easier navigation.

Logistics: Matrix Selections

The weekly Cargo Rocket Beacon I x3 contract reward is now sent directly to your inbox (no manual claiming required).

x3 contract reward is now sent directly to your inbox (no manual claiming required). Tier 1 (No Mission Token spending requirement): Cargo Rocket Beacon I weekly purchase limit increased from 3 to 6. Cargo Rocket Beacon II and Extraction Beacon II have been removed. Supply Crate · Scorching Fire has been moved to Tier 2 (purchase limit unchanged).

Tier 2 (Unlocked after spending 20,000 Mission Tokens): Cargo Rocket Beacon II weekly purchase limit increased from 1 to 3. Supply Crate · Scorching Fire and Cargo Rocket Beacon II no longer require the Matrix Contract.

Tier 3 (Unlocked after spending 40,000 Mission Tokens): Added Solo Extraction Beacon , available for 1,600 Mission Tokens each (weekly limit: 3). Usable in Mashmak Free-for-All. No Matrix Contract required.

Tier 4 (Unlocked after spending 60,000 Mission Tokens): Added Squad Extraction Beacon , available for 5,000 Mission Tokens each (weekly limit: 3). Usable in Mashmak Co-op. No Matrix Contract required.



Base Exploration

Photo Mode now has an option to hide or display Player Information on captured images.

now has an option to hide or display Player Information on captured images. Running speed has been increased.

Access Cards now auto-activate upon entering the appropriate room.

Comms

Pilots can now assign custom nicknames to friends via the More button in the friend list.

button in the friend list. The ability to send attachments through in-game mail has been removed. Previously sent mail with attachments will remain unaffected.

System Settings

The Disable Windows Key option is now Off by default in Accessibility settings.

option is now by default in Accessibility settings. DirectX12 now requires an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080/AMD RX 7800 XT or higher, and at least 16GB of RAM.

now requires an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080/AMD RX 7800 XT or higher, and at least 16GB of RAM. Fixed audio glitches affecting some devices using 5.1 or 7.1 Surround Sound settings.

Other