Do The Pokemon TCG Black Bolt & White Flair Sets Have Separate Card Lists?

The Pokemon TCG Black Bolt & White Flare expansion celebrates the Unova region from Black & White with a stunning selection of cards; however, there is a catch with this set that sets it apart from other expansions in the Scarlet & Violet era of the TCG.

Black Bolt & White Flare release to English audiences on July 18, 2025. The unique set is considered a Special Collection, meaning players can only obtain booster packs via the collections and ETBs that make up the release. Like Prismatic Evolutions, this can make hunting for specific cards an expensive task.

However, there is a very specific change made to Black Bolt & White Flare that increases the difficulty of the expansion by nearly 200 cards.

Are There Multiple Card Lists in Black Bolt & White Flare?

Yes, Black Bolt and White Flare each have their own card list that players will be collecting from. This is the first time in recent history that two lists have dropped with a single expansion.

The dragons awaken for the fiNal battle! ⬛⬜



Zekrom ex and Reshiram ex Black White rare cards special reveal video. pic.twitter.com/uxImRtYmjA — Pokémon TCG (@PokemonTCG) June 11, 2025

Each set will have over 170 cards and will feature different Pokemon from the Unova region. ETBs and Booster Bundles will be set specifically, meaning players must buy two ETBs to get everything included. Poster, Binder, and other collections will include a mixture of the two booster packs.

Unfortunately, the split of booster packs means fewer chances to pull from a specific list in each collection. If a blister pack has four booster packs, that is two packs for each set, rather than four for a single card list. This can lower the chances of pulling a desired card.

The Block Bolt collection will feature the Black White Rare Zekrom ex, while Flare White will offer the Black White Rare Reshiram ex. Both sets also include a red Black White Rare of a Mythical Pokemon.

The Black Bolt and White Flare sets will have a split of different Pokemon, characters, and trainer cards. While the expansion is an amazing opportunity for Unova fans, it could be frustrating for players looking to obtain just a few cards. Especially due to shortages and pre-order issues that have plagued recent Pokemon releases.

Those looking to grab specific cards from the Pokemon TCG Black Bolt & White Flare sets will want to check the card lists ahead of time and ensure they are buying packs for the list that contains their specific chase cards.