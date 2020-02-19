Tom Holland Says Uncharted Movie Draws Inspiration From Uncharted 4

Back in January, Sony once again postponed the release of its Uncharted movie starring Tom Holland. And while at this point many are skeptical about whether or not the project will ever see the light of day, Holland has been talking about the film quite a bit recently. In fact, the young Hollywood actor recently revealed that the movie, despite being a prequel that stars a younger Nathan Drake, will take inspiration from Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, the latest mainline game in the PlayStation series.

According to Holland, the movie is drawing from this entry of the treasure hunting series in particular, which is likely music to his ears, because it's apparently one of his favorite video games ever.

"If I'm honest, one of my favorite video games ever is the fourth Uncharted game... Unbelievable. And lots of the inspiration from the film has come from that game in particular," said Holland while speaking to IGN. "It was interesting, when I sat down with [Sony Pictures Chairman] Tom Rothman and we were talking about video games, and I was like 'Oh, I've just finished Uncharted.' And he was like 'Well, why don't you play Nathan Drake?' I remember being like, 'I would do anything to play Nathan Drake. Please, that would be amazing.' So yeah, we start shooting in like four weeks. Mark Wahlberg is going to be amazing as Sully. The stunt department that we have out there in Berlin have done an amazing job already, prepping the stunts, and it's going to be an exciting one."

In addition to teasing that the movie will draw at times from the latest mainline Uncharted game, Holland also went into the movie's younger, fresh take on the treasure hunter, and the amazing places around the world he will see along with his mentor, Sully, over the course of the movie.

"There was definitely a lot of inspiration that came from the games, but it's a very young, fresh take on the character because, obviously, we didn't get to meet him all that much when he was younger," said Holland. "But it's a pretty awesome movie, and it's global. We travel the world, we see some amazing places, and Mark Wahlberg and I are going to have a great summer together."

Uncharted is poised to release on March 5, 2021. At the moment of publishing, it's unclear, but reportedly Sony wants Venom Director Ruben Fleischer at the helm of the project.

For more news, media, rumors, and leaks on the movie, be sure to take a second and peruse all of our past and recent coverage of the film by clicking right here.

