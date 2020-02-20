Ninja Explains Fortnite Season 2's Big Problem

Today, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 released, alongside not only a new Deadpool skin, but a healthy slab of new content. Included in this content dump was the addition of new "Mythic" weapons, some of which are causing uproar within the community of the free-to-play battle royale game. And like previous powerful weapons added to the game, some of these are shockingly way too powerful, disrupting the balance of play. Alongside the newly refined Drum Gun, the Mythic Minigun is laying waste to players, and it's a big problem, according to Tyler Blevins, also known as Ninja, also known as one of the biggest streamers and gaming personalities to ever walk the earth.

Now, of course, players are overreacting about the power of these weapons, but there's no denying that the new Minigun is indeed too powerful. It doesn't break the game, but it does disrupt the meta pretty substantially, as Ninja found out while streaming the game today.

"Bro, this gun is a problem... it cools off, but bro it's a laser," said the streamer to his teammates. "It's an actual laser... "very [accurate] -- when I say laser I mean pin-point. It's like first-shot accuracy, full spray."

While the new Minigun may be the most broken addition, the new Drum Gun is also pretty bad. In fact, it's so bad that Ninja was apologizing to the players he was killing with it, noting that he's not sure why it even exists. Thanks to the weapon's fire rate, ammo capacity, and how it shreds through structures, it's more deadly than ever before.

Of course, there's a good chance both of these weapons could be nerfed in coming updates. However, for now, Epic Games hasn't commented on the issue or announced any plans to tweak either gun.

