Steam Game From 2017 Now Free For a Limited Time Only

A Steam game that released in 2017 is now completely free to download and keep forever in a deal that won’t last long. While Steam frequently has some of the best deals for PC games of any digital marketplace, it’s a bit rarer to see games given away for nothing whatsoever on the platform. Fortunately, for those looking for an offer of this type, an ongoing deal should be taken advantage of now before it concludes.

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From now until May 27th at 1pm ET, Car Mechanic Simulator 2018 is free to obtain on Steam. Released in 2017 and developed by Red Dot Games, Car Mechanic Simulator 2018 gives players a high level of customization to create their own unique vehicles. The series has proven to be quite popular over time and is set to continue with a new installment, the aptly titled Car Mechanic Simulator 2026, later in 2026. For those who haven’t checked out the franchise before, the 2017 entry is now up for grabs for absolutely nothing as a way of building anticipation toward the next game.

Typically, Car Mechanic Simulator 2018 retails for $19.99, so the savings that Steam users are getting here aren’t as vast as some deals that have been seen on the platform before. Still, Car Mechanic Simulator 2018 boasts great reviews, with it having a “Very Positive” aggregate rating after reviews from over 20,000 players. This, combined with the fact that it’s playable on Steam Deck, makes this a very easy recommendation for anyone who happens to be a user on Valve’s PC platform.

To learn more about Car Mechanic Simulator 2018 and whether or not it might be of interest to you, you can check out the game’s official trailer and description below.

Car Mechanic Simulator 2018

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Description: “Car Mechanic Simulator 2018 challenges players to repair, paint, tune, and drive cars. Build and expand your repair service empire in this incredibly detailed and highly realistic simulation game, where attention to car detail is astonishing. Find classic, unique cars in the new Barn Find module and Junkyard module. You can even add your self-made car in the Car Editor.

Car Mechanic Simulator 2018 also includes car auctions where old cars are available for resale or purchased for your collection. With the inclusion of photo-mode, you can take stunning before and after photos, and the game’s infinite number of randomly generated missions will keep you more than busy (and dirty).”

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