New Sea of Legends Game Features Powerhouse Tabletop Trio

Several big names have pulled together to create a brand new game, and the name of that game is Sea of Legends. Sea of Legends is the first game from a brand new studio called Guildhall Studios and is the brainchild of a powerhouse tabletop trio that includes designer Jordan Weisman (HeroClix, MageKnight), Zach Weisman (Calliope Games, Golem Arcana), and Ryan Schapals (Weave, Golem Arcana). The Kickstarter-bound board game debut is a narrative-driven pirate adventure game like no other, utilizing an app to help you create a more personal and engrossing story as you play with up to 4 friends. That app features over 700 screens of branching narratives and multiple paths to victory, and it looks like it will take quite a bit of our time after it lands on our table.

As you can see from the artwork below, the game features a gorgeous animated art style, and it will also come with equally stylish miniatures. The base game will include 38 miniatures and 200 cards, and there will be an expansion available as part of the Kickstarter as well that will add another 27 miniatures to the experience.

You can check out the official description for Sea of Legends below.

(Photo: Guildhall)

"In Sea of Legends, players adventure as pirates in a wildly reimagined Carribean bursting with magic and mayhem.

As hordes of undead break loose and ancient gods reawaken, you’ll swashbuckle and steal your way to the top. Bury treasure, hunt down relics, find true love, and foil your rivals, as you compete to become the most legendary pirate on the open sea.

(Photo: Guildhall)

Using an innovative app, Sea of Legends delivers interconnected adventures. Make decisions that shape the board and see your choices collide with other players at the table."

Contents:

• Over 700 screens of branching narratives

• Multiple paths to victory

• Monstrous minis up to 120 mm

• Base Game: 38 miniatures & over 200 cards

• Expansion: 27 miniatures & over 100 cards

Sea of Legends will be hitting Kickstarter sometime at the end of Quarter 1 this year, and we'll keep you posted when it goes live.

What do you think of Sea of Legends? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things tabletop!

