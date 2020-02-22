How to Watch the Team Yu-Gi-Oh! Championship Series Las Vegas Event

Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG’s unique 3v3 format has returned this year for another major duelist event held in Las Vegas. Unlike the typical Yu-Gi-Oh! events players are most likely familiar with, this competition tasks players with forming teams of three to take on other groups with two out of three wins earning that group the victory. Teams have already formed and duels are underway at the two-day event, but for those who aren’t attending it in person, you can keep up with the events through the official livestream.

Day 1 of the tournament is currently underway in the livestream below where you’ll see top-down views of different players from multiple teams dueling each other. Those who are familiar with the competitive scene may see some names or even teams that they recognize, but if not, you’ll at least be able to keep up with what’s happening in the game thanks to the commentary and details on which types of decks each player is using.

A total of 490 teams have signed up for the competition with 1,470 players participating in all, so there’s no shortage of matches to watch when the rounds are ongoing.

For those unfamiliar with the 3v3 format, the duels don’t consist of six players participating in one mega duel as the name might suggest. Players are assigned letters (Player A, Player B, and Player C) and must face off against their counterpart on the other team. The three pairs play simultaneously, and once two of the three players on a team have one their matches, the team earns a Team Match point. The duels end after two players have won which means there’s a chance the third pairing may not end up finishing their game.

This Yu-Gi-Oh! event is scheduled to run from February 22nd to February 23rd across multiple rounds of duels. For those in attendance at the event itself whether you’re there to participate in the tournament or just to watch, there are several other events taking place on-site including different duel formats and opportunities to buy, sell, and trade cards.

The first major Team YCS event took place last year in March in Atlanta. The Las Vegas event will continue through the weekend until a team has won the competition, so look for the results as they’re posted.

