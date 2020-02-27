New Nintendo Switch Game Stealth-Released

Today, a new Nintendo Switch game was announced and released all in the same day, making it the latest game to stealth-release on the console, a practice that's becoming increasingly popular. The game is dubbed Kemono Heroes, which is a retro-style side-scroller from Spain-based developer Mad Gear Games and the California-located NIS America that is debuting for the first time today, via the Nintendo Switch.

"Tsukigami, the Moon God, has transformed the inhabitants of the forest into stone, and only the four Animal Ninja Masters can break the spell and restore their home," reads an official pitch of the game. "Harness each character’s swift moves, arsenal of tools, and unique powers to fight through hordes of evil spirit minions to reach Mt. Fuji and confront the Moon God. With upgradeable weapons and items, local multiplayer support for up to four players, and charming visuals drawn from retro side-scrollers and traditional folklore, Kemono Heroes is truly a vivid and memorable action adventure!"

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear if the retro-style game is coming to other platforms, but if you're interested in it and have a Nintendo Switch, you can cop it for a humble $15. It notably features English, Spanish, Japanese, Korean, Simplified Chinese, and Korean language support.

Kemono Heroes ia available on the Nintendo Switch, and for right now, only the Nintendo Switch. Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official rundown of its key features:

A Living Folktale – Discover a colorful world filled with charming and memorable characters, rendered in vivid retro-style graphics.

The Art of the Ninja – Cunning moves, unlockable powers, and an array of deadly tools allow you to develop your own playstyle and conquer the trials of each stage YOUR way!

Path to Mastery – Play alone or with up to four people with local multiplayer, harness each character’s unique abilities, and upgrade your weapons to challenge the Moon God.

