The Art of Death Stranding Is Stunning

The Art of Death Stranding, a 256-page hardcover art book published by Titan Books, is stuffed to the brim with astonishing artwork, including early and unused concept art for the popular Playstation 4 video game from Hideo Kojima and Kojima Productions. That includes, but is not limited to, stunning work from Yoji Shinkawa. And ComicBook.com got a preview of some of the art inside for anyone that can't get enough Death Stranding.

The bits of art provided by Titan Books don't exactly constitute a spoiler, but one might argue that seeing anything from the art book could be a bit of a spoiler. There's some unused concept art, a look at a BT, and some various other odds and ends exploring characters and more. If you're familiar with the video game, it'll likely be a lovely little look at the influence of the game's art direction, and if you're not familiar, none of it will likely make sense regardless.

Here's how Titan Books officially describes The Art of Death Stranding:

"After the collapse of civilization, Sam Bridges must journey across a ravaged landscape crawling with otherworldly threats to save mankind from the brink of extinction. From legendary game creator Hideo Kojima comes an all-new, genre-defying experience for the PlayStation®4 system. In the near future, mysterious explosions have rocked the planet, setting off a series of supernatural events known as the Death Stranding. With spectral creatures plaguing the landscape, and the planet on the verge of a mass extinction, it’s up to Sam Bridges to journey across the ravaged continent and save mankind from impending annihilation.

"Beautifully presented in a stunning hardback coffee table art book, The Art of DEATH STRANDING is packed with hundreds of pieces of concept art for the characters, equipment, locations and creatures featured in the game, as well as early and unused concepts, including artwork by acclaimed artist Yoji Shinkawa."

The Art of Death Stranding from Titan Books is now available to order here on Amazon for $33.95 (15% off). Death Stranding is now available for PlayStation 4, but the game is also coming to PC this year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular video game right here.

Keep reading to check out all of the preview art! To be 100% clear, these pieces of art are taken from The Art of Death Stranding, published by Titan Books. And with that, on with the show!

