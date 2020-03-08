Magic: The Gathering Arena Getting Cube Sealed and Historic Anthology II

In September, Wizards of the Coast announced that it would bring the Cube Draft format to Magic: The Gathering Arena. In the March State of the Game update, Wizards confirmed that Cube Draft is still in the works, but that it'll come after the implementation of player draft pods (as opposed to drafting with bots). But in April, Magic: The Gathering Arena will get the new Cube Sealed format. The cube will be formed from cards that are currently available on Magic: The Gathering Arena, including Historic Anthology II cards. Cube Sealed will be Magic: The Gathering Arena's first "phantom" event. This means that cards pulled in Cube Sealed will not become a part of the player's permanent Magic: The Gathering Arena collection. Since that is the case, rarity distribution is less relevant and players may end up with a high number of rares and mythic rares in their Sealed pool. Additional details are coming later in March.

Cube limited formats have been played in paper Magic and Magic: The Gathering Online. The idea behind Cube is that a player or playgroup can build their own unique “cube,” a draft pool of 360 or more Magic: The Gathering cards from anywhere the builder chooses from the history of the game. Players then use that cube to play in a limited format, such as splitting the cards into 15-card “booster packs” and performing a draft using those packs.

Historic Anthology II will come to Magic: The Gathering Arena on March 12th, bringing with it the return of the Historic Ranked ladder. Here are the 25 cards included in the anthology set:

Ancestral Mask

Barren Moor

Bojuka Bog

Brain Maggot

Dragonmaster Outcast

Forgotten Cave

Ghost Quarter

Goblin Ruinblaster

Inexorable Tide

Knight of the Reliquary

Lonely Sandbar

Maelstrom Pulse

Meddling Mage

Merrow Reejerey

Nyx-Fleece Ram

Pack Rat

Platinum Angel

Ranger of Eos

Secluded Steppe

Sigil of the Empty Throne

Terravore

Thalia, Guardian of Thraben

Tranquil Thicket

Virulent Plague

Waste Not

Wizards also announced a series of Historic format events for the coming weeks. Here's the schedule:

Historic Ranked: March 12–April 16

Historic Traditional Ranked: March 12–April 16

Workshop—Heirlooms of History: March 15–March 18

Erebos's Memoir of Death (Historic Brawl): March 21–March 23

Historic Pauper: March 28–April 4

Historic Challenge: April 11–April 13

