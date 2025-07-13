Marvel Rivals is Giving Some Strange Missions to Players

The Marvel Rivals team has created one of the most popular hero shooters of all time, beating out genre titan Overwatch on Twitch within the first few days of the game’s launch. Very few expected the breakout success of this comic book-focused PVP game, and those who expected its titanic IP to be the game’s only saving grace have since been surprised by just how well Rivals does hero shooter gameplay. Far from perfect, however, Marvel Rivals is still susceptible to the occasional bug or glitch, and one such mistake has left players stumped when it comes to their daily missions.

If you’re unfamiliar with Marvel Rivals, this PvP shooter pits two teams of six against each other in an objective-based shooter area, with each player picking a character from the massive Marvel universe and using their unique weapons and abilities to secure victory. While all of these heroes are free to play, the game does offer cosmetic options such as skins to players, some of which they can earn for free through the battle pass.

That’s where missions come in. By completing these daily tasks, players can earn experience points, which progress the battle pass, allowing them to unlock more rewards. These missions are designed to be completed by playing certain characters or classes, and hopefully get players to step outside of their comfort zones and try out some new heroes. Sounds good, right?

The problem comes when Rivel’s mission system seems to forget how the game’s classes work.

Reddit user Abencoa posted one such mission to the Marvel Rivals subreddit recently. The post shows off a mission that seems unnecessarily hard, or rather contradictory, asking the player to receive a lot of damage while playing several heroes who fall into the game’s DPS or squishy, healer class.

“Weirdest mission I’ve ever seen,” says the post. “Take 15,000 damage with four of the squishiest characters in the game?”

To successfully pull off this mission in Marvel Rivals, the player would have to take an exceedingly high amount of damage in each game. If we use Star Lord, one of the characters in the mission and one of the selections on the higher-end of health pools at 250, the player would need to die 60 times to complete this mission. Not exactly what I would call being a good DPS for your team.

Though this task is certainly odd and may even seem impossible to some, other commenters were quick to point out one loophole that could make accomplishing this mission much easier than you’d think.

“This is pretty trivial just Luna ult and dance into the middle of the fight,” suggested user Peechez with their own solution.

If you’re unaware, Luna Snow is a part of Marvel Rivals’ cast of support / healer-type characters. Her ult, or ultimate ability, causes her to start dancing in place, healing herself and everyone around her for 250 health per second. Against anything but one-hit-kill projectiles such as Iron Man’s ultimate, this essentially makes the Rivals star functionally immortal.

Other members of the subreddit respond to the post parroting this sentiment, pointing out that Luna’s ultimate ability is essentially the only way to complete the challenge, without opting out for another.

For the average Marvel Rivals player, these missions requiring you to soak up damage (on any other class besides a tank) seem like a logical fallacy, or even outright wastes of time. For some, however, they seem like easy ways to get some battle pass points without needing to be especially good at the game.

“I love the take damage ones,” responds one user, whose grandfather apparently shares the same sentiment. “My grandpa, while not terrible at the game by any means, often jokes like he is. He sees the ‘take damage’ challenge and he’s like, ‘I can do that!’ Captain Bullet Sponge.”

All of this begs the question: are these quests in Marvel Rivals intentionally designed to give some progression for players who fall on the lower end of leaderboards, or are they simply a design flaw in the game’s procedurally generated mission system? It’s hard to say, but soaking up damage on Luna Snow might just be a hidden cheese strat to grind out the battle pass.