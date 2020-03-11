Xbox Game Pass Just Got Its Biggest Addition of 2020

Xbox Game Pass just got its biggest new game today. In case you haven't checked your calendar recently, today is March 11, which is a Wednesday. Typically, big games don't release on a Wednesday, but this year's most notable new release yet -- Ori and the Will of the Wisps -- releases today on Xbox One and PC. Further, because it's a product of Xbox Game Studios, it's available on Xbox Game Pass, like all first and second-party Xbox games are at launch.

For those that don't know: Ori and the Will of the Wisps is a platform-adventure Metroidvania developed by Moon Studios. It's notably a direct sequel to 2015's Ori and the Blind Forest. And like its predecessor, it's critically-acclaimed upon launch, currently sitting at a very impressive 90 on Metacritic.

"The little spirit Ori is no stranger to peril, but it will take more than bravery to reunite a family, heal a broken land, and discover Ori’s true destiny," reads an official pitch of the game. "Embark on an all-new adventure in this highly anticipated sequel to the award winning Ori and the Blind Forest."

Ori and the Will of the Wisps is available... wait for it...​

Now pic.twitter.com/t0FjTpFQDe — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) March 11, 2020

Ori and the Will of the Wisps is available on Xbox One and PC. Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of our review of the title:

"The Metroidvania genre is as crowded as its ever been, with recent lauded releases like Hollow Knight, Dead Cells, and Bloodstained," reads a snippet from our official and glowing review of the game. "As such, Ori and the Will of the Wisps may not feel as vital as the original did when it debuted, but fans of the genre would be foolish to overlook the sequel. Its visual style, themes, and engrossing score distinguish it from others in its space. Its fluid sense of movement and fast-paced combat make it a blast to play, with plenty of hidden challenges to uncover. Ori and the Will of the Wisps will please fans of the original and anyone looking for an engrossing adventure steeped in natural mystery and wonder."

