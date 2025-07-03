Call of Duty: WW2 Players Say the Game Is “Not Safe” After Coming to Xbox Game Pass

If you’re thinking about playing Call of Duty: WW2 on PC after seeing its Xbox Game Pass arrival, don’t do it or you may compromise your PC. Call of Duty is one of the biggest franchises in all of entertainment and for over 20 years, a new entry has arrived every single fall without fail. Once a new one rolls around, player counts usually dwindle on the previous game pretty quickly and within a few years, it’s difficult to find a match very quickly. After a while, it becomes a ghost town. There are some older classic Call of Duty games that still have some life in them, but it’s still limited compared to the current games.

This is a bummer for those who want to revisit older Call of Duty games, but it’s made worse by another problem: hackers. Older Call of Duty games are typically unsupported by Activision and they get overrun with hackers. In my own personal experience, I went back to the original Modern Warfare 3 on Xbox 360 a couple of years ago and was met with multiple hackers, including one that messaged me the city I live in and spent the match shooting at the wall and killing everyone without looking at them thanks to mods. Some Call of Duty games are also deemed “unsafe” by players as well, including Call of Duty: WW2.

Call of Duty fans are warning those who are interested in playing Call of Duty: WW2 through Xbox Game Pass on PC to avoid playing the game entirely. Hackers are running rampant and are even using RCE exploits to remotely gain control of people’s machines, which is obviously extremely dangerous. Players are reporting that the hackers are using this to shut down other peoples’ PCs, type on their notepad, and open pornography on their computer. While there hasn’t been any reports of these people using the remote access to steal anything, you can never be too safe. Others fear that these hackers could put malware on people’s computers or cause other kinds of harm to people, so be vigilant.

WW2 on Xbox PC Gamepass was fun while it lasted.



It is now NOT safe to play WW2 on PC in 2025



Just got hit offline by someone that had my own Gamertag 👍 pic.twitter.com/tcNkDSknOy — BAMS (@Bamslol) July 2, 2025

also opened up gay porn on my second monitor, this one was obviously a troll but if that is a thing then nah — ߷ Colt JDS 7 ߷ (@Drivnn) July 2, 2025

Gamers are going ballistic



Call of Duty WWII, available on Xbox PC Game Pass, contains an unpatched RCE exploit



Someone is trolling gamers with Notepad pop ups, PC shutdowns, and gay pornography pic.twitter.com/FLNzRbLt1s — vx-underground (@vxunderground) July 3, 2025

As a result, we highly advise you steer clear from Call of Duty: WW2. The game appears to be safe on consoles, but PC players will want to wait for some sort of official fix from Microsoft or Activision. Given the high profile nature of these things and the fact that this Call of Duty game was just added to Game Pass, it seems likely that a fix will come, but it’s unclear how long this will take. The campaign is safe to play since it’s an offline mode, but online modes are more questionable. We’ll be sure to keep you posted if this story develops.