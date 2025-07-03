David Corenswet’s Superman Is Coming to a Popular DC Video Game

David Corenswet’s Superman is being added added to a popular DC game. The DC universe has been a mess for quite some time, but DC Studios head has a grand plan to try and make it more cohesive. Everything will properly kick off next week with the long-awaited release of Superman which will introduce the world to David Corenswet as the Man of Steel, taking over from Henry Cavill. The film is likely going to be one of the biggest movies of the summer and the future of the brand largely rides on this movie. If it’s a mess or underperforms, it could really damage the potential of DC longterm.

If it works, however, there are some big plans for the future. For starters, James Gunn wants one big connected universe not only in film and television, but also gaming as well. In theory, this will be more than just a “cinematic” universe, but a universe that lives and breathes across mediums. Only time will tell just how well that will turn out, but the marketing for the new Superman is certainly taking advantage of video games as we speak. Fortnite recently added David Corenswet’s Superman to the game and he remains a key part of the game’s current season of content.

David Corenswet’s Superman Is Coming to Injustice 2 Mobile

Now, Corenswet’s Superman is being added to another video game. On July 9th, Injustice 2 Mobile players can play as the Superman from the upcoming film. The artwork also depicts Krypto the Superdog with Superman, but it’s unclear if Krypto will be in the game at all. Perhaps more notably, the suit design is slightly different from the one in the film. While it is clearly David Corenswet’s Superman, the artwork shows that he has red shoulder pads that also connect back to his cape. Some have speculated that Superman will have multiple suits in the new film, so perhaps there’s a chance that this in-game Injustice 2 Mobile skin is inspired by an upgraded suit.

Look Up, Heroes!

DC Universe Superman soars into Injustice 2 Mobile on July 9th! This Legendary Superman is inspired by James Gunn's new film featuring David Corenswet as Superman. Get ready for Superman's legendary debut in-game and in theaters! #Inj2Mobile pic.twitter.com/wjjySlw0D2 — Injustice 2 Mobile (@Injustice2Go) July 2, 2025

Either way, it’s cool to see the new Superman pushed so hard. Henry Cavill’s Superman was also added to Injustice 2 Mobile at one point under the name of “Justice League Superman” as part of a tie-in for the original theatrical release of Justice League. Aquaman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Cyborg, and The Flash also got similar skins based on the actors’ likenesses/film suits around the same release. Batman: Arkham Knight also featured skins for Robert Pattinson and Ben Affleck’s Batmans, so it’s fairly common for these actors to get this treatment.

James Gunn has mentioned that there will be skins based on the movie heroes in games like Fortnite and other titles that support crossover content in the future. It remains to be seen what else is in store for DC’s gaming department, especially because the Wonder Woman game was cancelled and there isn’t anything else in that realm currently announced. It’s expected that Rocksteady is working on a new Batman game, but nothing has been announced as of right now. It will also likely be a few years before we see the first DCU video game.

Superman hits theaters on July 11th.