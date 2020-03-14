Sonic the Hedgehog Movie Sets Box Office Record

Sonic the Hedgehog has been quite the success story for Paramount, especially after its faulty start. All the hard work on the redesign of the character paid off in spades, though it also helps that the movie as a whole is also well-liked by audiences, and both are big reasons why the film ha snot set an unexpected but welcome new box office record in the states. Sonic has so far grossed $143.2 million domestically as of March 12th, and that puts it right behind Detective Pikachu, which brought in $144.1 million. Since the movie is sure to surpass Pikachu's total, that would put Sonic as the top video game movie of all time in the United States, something that didn't really seem likely when all this first started (via CinemaBlend).

Other top-ranking gaming films Sonic soared past are Lara Croft: Tomb Raider ($131.2 million), The Angry Birds Movie ($107.5), and Rampage ($101 million). That said, on the international front, Sonic still has some catching up to do, especially in regards to Detective Pikachu.

So far Sonic has pulled in just over $301 million, while Pikachu pulled in $433 million worldwide by the end of its run, and Rampage is still well ahead with $428 million worldwide. It might end up catching Angry Birds, which pulled in $352 million, and it has already pulled past Tomb Raider, which made ($274 million).

Sonic the Hedgehog, which is based on the classic Sega video game franchise, is directed by Jeff Fowler and written by Pat Casey & Josh Miller. The film is produced by Neal H. Moritz, p.g.a, Toby Ascher, Toru Nakahara, and Takeshi Ito, while Hajime Satomi, Haruki Satomi, Masanao Maeda,

Nan Morales, and Tim Miller executive produced.

Sonic stars Ben Schwartz, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, and Jim Carrey, and you can find the official description below.

"Based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination. The family-friendly film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic."

Sonic the Hedgehog is in theaters now.

What do you think of Sonic's box office success? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things gaming!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.