Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 Has a Secret SpongeBob Level

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 players have discovered a secret SpongeBob SquarePants level. The Tony Hawk franchise has been going for well over two decades now and although it began as a game that simply let players carry out their skateboarding dreams, it evolved into something much bigger than that over time. As the years went on, the games started to include crossovers. Some of these made sense within the world of sports or skate culture, such as prominently featuring the Jackass crew in Tony Hawk Underground 2. However, there were more outlandish ideas such as Darth Maul being a playable skater in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3.

Unfortunately, Darth Maul didn’t make the cut into Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4, a remake of the two skateboarding games. The same thing happened with Spider-Man in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2, as the webhead wasn’t featured in the last pair of remakes released back in 2020. Some fans were bummed to see these legends cut from the remakes, but given the cost to license them from a giant like Disney, it makes sense. Not only that, but Disney simply may not even want them appearing in a skateboarding video game. However, Activision has made up for it with new crossovers such as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 +4.

Not only that, but you can also play as the Doom Slayer in the new Tony Hawk remake. It’s clear they’re embracing the idea of absurd crossovers and it has led to fans requesting more, such as Master Chief from Halo. Given Xbox owns Activision and Halo, it seems like an easy thing to achieve so long as the corporate overlords sign off on it. In the meantime, players have discovered a hidden crossover. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 has a SpongeBob SquarePants level. Players simply have to load up the Skater Island park and launch themselves off the front of the pirate ship and they’ll end up in Bikini Bottom.

Of course, it’s pretty limited in terms of its playability, but it’s a fun little Easter egg to our favorite underwater characters. You can see SpongeBob’s neighborhood, but unfortunately, you can’t get to it. Some players have claimed this content is locked behind the game’s deluxe edition, but it should be accessible in a free content pack for playing the game on Xbox Game Pass or pre-ordering Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4.

What crossovers do you want to see in future Tony Hawk games?