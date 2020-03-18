11 New Fortnite Skins Leaked

Following the leak of the new Travis Scott skin, a batch of not one, not two, but 11 new Fortnite skins have leaked. In addition to this, a slew of other cosmetic items have also leaked, all courtesy of the files of the game's latest update. The new skins include a trio of "slurp juice" versions of three pre-existing skins, including Jonesy, as well as three new epic skins, two rare skins, and three common skins. The leak comes courtesy of well known Fortnite leaker and dataminer, HypeX, who discovered all of the skins in the files of the game's latest update, which was pushed live today by Epic Games.

On top of all the new skins, a smattering of emotes, backbling, harvesting tools, weapon wraps, gliders, and more also leaked. Bringing the haul from 11 leaked items to 33. Included in this haul are Deadpool items, which appear like they will be locked behind completing challenges.

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear when we will see all of these items come to the game. Unfortunately the datamining doesn't reveal this information, but it does suggest everything featured will be coming sooner rather than later, otherwise it wouldn't have been added to the game's files with the latest update.

That all said, you can check out all of these new cosmetic items via the tweets below, which come from the aforementioned HypeX.

All New Leaked Skins! pic.twitter.com/JWy5CPw7yt — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) March 17, 2020

Everything else pic.twitter.com/HVHTRdfdj1 — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) March 17, 2020

Fortnite is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. For more news, media, rumors, and leaks on the free-to-play and popular battle royale game, be sure to take a second and peruse all of our past and recent coverage of the title by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to drop a comment or two with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Do you see anything here that will be worthy of copping or grinding challenges for?

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.