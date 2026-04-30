New Valve Report Teases Imminent Steam Machine Release

A new report tied to Valve has indicated that the long-awaited Steam Machine could be releasing in the very near future. Earlier this week, Valve broke the silence surrounding the Steam Machine and teased that it would be sharing new information on the hardware’s release and pricing quite soon. And while these details still haven’t come about in an official capacity, newly revealed info seems to prove that the device shouldn’t be very far off.

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According to tech insider Brad Lynch, Valve has recently received several shipments of “game consoles” at its distribution warehouse in the United States. Although not mentioned by name, these game consoles in question are almost certainly the Steam Machine. This stockpiling of Steam Machine units is undoubtedly something that would certainly happen much closer to the product’s release, which indicates that Valve is very close to finally shipping the hardware.

Valve is receiving a ton of “Game Consoles” these past couple weeks in their USA distribution warehouse.. — Brad Lynch (@SadlyItsBradley) April 30, 2026

The largest hurdle for Valve in releasing the Steam Machine at this point is landing on a price for the machine. Increased manufacturing costs as a result of global RAM shortages have led to tech products skyrocketing across the board over the past six months, and have greatly impacted Valve’s ability to decide on how much the Steam Machine should retail for. Because of this, the cost of the Steam Machine likely won’t be unveiled until the very last minute, at which point Valve should then quickly put it up for pre-order and begin shipping it out soon after.

Currently, Valve has continued to state that it intends to release the Steam Machine at some point in the first half of 2026. This means that it has until the end of June to meet this deadline, or else the Steam Machine will technically be delayed once again. Based on this new leak, another delay is starting to look unlikely, but until Valve confirms as much, it’s hard to know exactly when the platform might finally see the light of day.

In the near term, the Steam Controller, which will be compatible with the Steam Machine, is set to drop next week on May 4th at a price of $99. Outside of working with the Steam Machine, this new controller will also work with desktop computers and Valve’s popular Steam Deck handheld.

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