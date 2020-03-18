Minecraft Dungeons Could Be Delayed Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic

While it had been announced previously that Minecraft Dungeons, the upcoming Minecraft spinoff, would release for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch in April 2020, that was months before the novel coronavirus pandemic kicked off. While there's no definitive release date, that launch window has been in place since November, but an update from the developers indicates that it's liable to change.

"As we’re working from home to do our part in protecting our community, our workflows will unfortunately be impacted," the official social media for the upcoming game shared. "We’re working hard to deliver Minecraft Dungeons in April, but we’re also re-evaluating our timeline to make sure we bring you the best game possible."

In other words, Minecraft Dungeons is currently still set for an April release, but that might change in the near future.

Here's how Mojang and Xbox Game Studios officially describe the upcoming video game:

"Fight your way through an all-new action-adventure game, inspired by classic dungeon crawlers and set in the Minecraft universe. Brave the dungeons alone, or team up with friends! Up to four players can battle together through action-packed, treasure-stuffed, wildly varied levels – all in an epic quest to save the villagers and take down the evil Arch-Illager! Discover a trove of powerful new weapons and items that will help you defeat ruthless swarms of new-and-nasty mobs. Fight or flee through canyons, swamps and – of course – mines! Any adventurer brave or foolish enough to explore this blocky and beautiful world will need to come prepared. So quickly, gear up!"

Minecraft Dungeons is scheduled to release for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox Game Pass in April 2020, barring a novel coronavirus-related delay. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Minecraft Dungeonsright here.

