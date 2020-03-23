Demon Slayer PS4 Video Game Announced, Trailer Released

In case you missed it, Demon Slayer, the popular anime and manga, is officially getting a PlayStation 4 video game! The game, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Hinokami Keppuutan, which was announced alongside a mobile battle royale game called Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Keppuu Kengeki Royale, has since then released a brief trailer that shows off a small taste of what the game should look like when it releases next year.

In the brief trailer, which you can check out below, protagonist Tanjiro Kamado can be seen using one of his breathing techniques (in this case, water) to take on a demon. It's not much, but the animation looks fairly good, and the aesthetic translates fairly naturally from both the manga and anime source material to make for an intriguing design.

Notably, the game is being developed by CyberConnect2, the folks that developed Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. While Kakarot isn't exactly rolling in accolades, it's been generally received fairly well, so that sets a promising precedent for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Hinokami Keppuutan. The game is tentatively set to release in Japan next year, though it's likely to make the jump to North America as well given the source material's popularity.

What do you think of what we've seen of this Demon Slayer video game so far? Are you excited to check it out when it does release? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

As mentioned above, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Hinokami Keppuutan is set to release in Japan for PlayStation 4 in 2021. According to various reports, Aniplex will publish the game with Ufotable and Shueisha as producers. Should it come west, it is almost a guarantee that the game will be localized to something else and have a different publisher here. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Demon Slayer franchise right here.

[H/T GameSpot]

