Gamers Are Blaming COVID-19 for the Nintendo Switch Shortage

With the coronavirus pandemic keeping everyone in-doors at the moment, there has never been a better time to sit down with a video game. Unfortunately, those looking for a Nintendo Switch to keep them busy are out of luck. The handheld hybrid has sold out from retailers across the country, with third party sellers offering the console for a massive up-charge. Naturally, fans are a bit upset about it! One possible reason for the shortage is the recent success of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but it should also be pointed out that components for the console are produced in China, where the virus has only recently been contained.

