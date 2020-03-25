Gamers Are Blaming COVID-19 for the Nintendo Switch Shortage

By Marc Deschamps

With the coronavirus pandemic keeping everyone in-doors at the moment, there has never been a better time to sit down with a video game. Unfortunately, those looking for a Nintendo Switch to keep them busy are out of luck. The handheld hybrid has sold out from retailers across the country, with third party sellers offering the console for a massive up-charge. Naturally, fans are a bit upset about it! One possible reason for the shortage is the recent success of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but it should also be pointed out that components for the console are produced in China, where the virus has only recently been contained.

Are you trying to get your hands on a Nintendo Switch? Have you seen sellers charging big prices for the console? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to find out what fans think about the Nintendo Switch shortage!

People aren't happy about the price increase!

I hope they get one quick.

We're through the looking glass, people.

Animal Crossing is definitely off to a pretty good start.

There's a lesson in here, somewhere.

People are desperate to play anything, right now.

Technically, he's a tanooki.

0comments

Some are looking at the bright side.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.

Start the Conversation

of