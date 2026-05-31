LEGO Just Revealed A New Co-Op Game (And It Hits Stores Very Soon)

LEGO fans are currently exploring the world of Gotham City in the recently released LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, and from all accounts, the game sounds supremely fun. That’s not the only new game LEGO has up its sleeve though, as LEGO recently revealed a new game that takes place in another fan-favorite LEGO universe, and not only is it co-op, but the game’s release date is right around the corner.

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LEGO is jumping over to the Ninjago universe for its next game, which is titled LEGO Ninjago Destiny’s Bounty Adventures. The game puts 2 to 4 players into the shoes of Kai, Nya, Cole, or Zane as you defend Destiny’s Bounty from an invasion of Ninjago villains, and to take them down, you will have to utilize your special abilities, upgrade your skills, and work with your teammates to reach the master level before the Great Devourer is complete. The game is releasing on July 17, 2026, so you thankfully don’t even need to wait that much longer to try it out for yourself.

LEGO Ninjago: Destiny’s Bounty Adventures Is Perfect For LEGO Fans of All Ages

Destiny’s Bounty Adventures offers a fun LEGO-inspired adventure in a timely package, as games only take around 30 minutes to play. The co-op nature of the game also makes it a perfect candidate for any family and friends-style gathering, and even after you beat the game, you can then replay it utilizing multiple scenarios.

Players will utilize Spinjitzu and their unique Ninja powers to take down villains, and you’ll need to work together, as with every revealed event more villains will board the Bounty. You’ll also upgrade your skills and unlock more abilities as the game continues, which you’ll need in order to face and defeat serpents, pirates, and a host of other enemies along the way.

The game also embraces its LEGO roots by including four LEGO Ninjago minifigures to play the game with. There are 124 LEGO pieces included in the game, as well as 4 customizable Ninja minifigures with gear. Plus, there’s an exclusive Nya minifigure included as well, and you can find the official description for LEGO Ninjago: Destiny’s Bounty Adventures below.

“VILLAINS ARE ATTACKING DESTINY’S BOUNTY! Go Full Ninja as Kai, Nya, Cole or Zane to defend Destiny’s Bounty from an invasion of Ninjago Villains, scheming to activate their evil masterplan. To defeat the villains, unlock your Ninja potential, upgrade your skills, and work together with your fellow Ninja players using your unique abilities. The Ninja must reach the Master level before the snake, the Great Devourer, is complete. Only together will the Ninja succeed in their quest and save Destiny’s Bounty!”

LEGO Ninjago Destiny’s Bounty Adventures releases on July 17, 2026.

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