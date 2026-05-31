Marathon’s Season 2 Approach May Help It Survive Following Destiny 2’s Shutdown

One of the biggest conversations surrounding game developer Bungie is the shutdown of Destiny 2, but its extraction shooter Marathon is also going through big changes. As Bungie’s biggest live service title is ending support, the second Season of Marathon is set to update and modify the game in a number of ways that has been raising player hopes. From open play to escalating narratives, the future of Marathon could allow it to survive with Bungie’s ongoing attention.

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The decline of Destiny 2 is well-documented, with the lackluster quality of past expansions and player frustrations combining with impairment losses between Sony and Bungie themselves. Despite the unsurprising nature of the news behind Destiny 2‘s closure, players are gathering in large numbers to try and crash servers as the game reaches its end date. On the other hand, Destiny 2‘s shutdown turns many eyes to Marathon, as it now remains as Bungie’s biggest ongoing game at this time of writing.

Marathon Season 2 Is Making The Game Free To Play For One Week To Broaden Its Audience

Season 2 of Marathon begins on June 2, 2026, starting with a free-play period where players across all platforms can try the extraction shooter for free. PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC players will be able to participate in a “Open Play Week” that will run until June 9, 2026. During this time, all modes will be playable, ending with Marathon going on a major sale for players to pick the game up after the free trial ends.

This Season comes with a seasonal reset to all players, basically putting everyone back on the same playing field as newcomers and veterans alike join in for the Open Play Week. According to senior design lead Brenton Woodrow in an interview with Polygon, the purpose of this reset is to “recapture the magic of week one of Marathon launch.” The new experiences this might create almost makes Marathon a completely fresh game, allowing a larger audience to latch onto it as it continues to expand its content.

Now, Marathon isn’t without its problems, but making the game free-to-play for a week gives players the best opportunity possible to see if they enjoy its features. The premise of losing progress between Seasons will also help Marathon grow in the last days before Season 2, as players look to unlock all the Season 1 content they can before the update. Although fresh content is always welcome, players already invested in Marathon are eager to see how quality-of-life change will help define this game as Bungie’s biggest title in Destiny 2‘s absence.

Other Quality-Of-Life Changes & Patch Notes Might Satisfy Fans Of This Bungie Title

Many of Season 2’s changes are extensive, adding a variety of new details that expand gameplay in interesting ways. For example, a new defensive Runner Shell called Sentinel gives players a laser platform that targets enemy missiles and grenades with automatic fire. With this tool also boosting weapon handling for nearby crewmates, this opens up new opportunities for players to support one another during missions. Other passive skills like Prey Tracker to improve the Sentinel and Castle Doctrine to increase splash damage resistance also could appeal to various players looking for fresh ideas.

Gameplay tweaks to Contract difficulty and faction progression also provide extra quality to Marathon that didn’t exist with the game’s launch. This could help players during the free week adjust to the game faster, encouraging them to stick with it much like they may have with Destiny 2. One of the biggest quality shifts in Marathon in Season 2 comes from The Cradle, a new system that allows players to upgrade themselves and customize builds for unique loadouts.

By using the Matter Converter, players can translate items they find into Cradle experience. Doing this eventually increases Runner Shell stats across six different categories, unlocking a number of perks that provide powerful advantages. This is strictly to help diversify character builds, adding levels of replayability and personalization to Marathon that didn’t quite exist to such a degree in Season 1.

Continual Refinements To Marathon Could Help The Game Avoid Destiny 2’s Fate

Other big refinements, such as the inclusion of the new Dire Marsh playable zone, is great for Marathon to grow into something more players can enjoy. The fact that Dire Marsh is available to play during the free week of Marathon too is another good sign, as it shows that Bungie really wants to share and support this game in the near future. Although there are , new and interesting expansions to the extraction shooter might help it avoid the pitfalls of Destiny 2.

As long as Marathon‘s seasonal updates are engaging, its fans may not have similar criticisms as harsh as the ones seen thrown toward Destiny 2. Although it is incredibly difficult to keep a large audience ongoing with any game, especially with how demanding the industry is right now to do so, big content drops are the best way to keep people interested. New gear, characters, weapons, maps, and other features far simpler than huge Destiny 2-level expansions could be the right approach to keep Marathon out of any shutdown dangers.

What do you think Marathon needs to do to avoid Destiny 2‘s fate? Leave a comment below or join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!