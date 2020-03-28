10 Popular PS4 Games on Sale for Less Than $10

A massive new PlayStation Store sale is live, dubbed the Mega March Sale, which features over 500 discounts on a wide range of PS4 games. And this sale couldn't come at a better time. With the coronavirus pandemic keeping everyone inside, video games are a great way to pass time and escape the world for a bit. That said, if you're on a budget, then not everything in the aforementioned sale will be for you. However, if your wallet is a bit light right now, then you've clicked on the right link. Below, you can find not one, not two, not three, but 10 games, all of which are currently on sale for $10 or less. That said, it's unclear how long these games will be discounted at this rate. In other words, if you see anything that tickles your fancy, be sure to cop it sooner rather than later. Meanwhile, if none of these games tickle your toes, don't worry, there's plenty of new games that dropped this week that may just do that. You can check out all of these new releases via our latest Out This Week.

Gravity Rush 2 Pitch: "Another mind-bending adventure awaits gravity queen Kat as a new danger emerges to threaten the fabric of the universe itself. Still searching for clues behind the mystery of her origin, and with the powerful Raven at her side, Kat must master three unique gravity attack styles as she takes on enemies and massive bosses." Price: $8.99 LINK

DOOM Pitch: "DOOM returns as a brutally fun and challenging modern-day shooter experience. Relentless demons, impossibly destructive guns, and fast, fluid movement provide the foundation for intense, first-person combat – whether you’re obliterating demon hordes through the depths of Hell in the single-player campaign, or competing against your friends in numerous multiplayer modes. Combine your arsenal of futuristic and iconic guns, upgrades, movement and an advanced melee system to knock-down, slash, stomp, crush, and blow apart demons in creative and violent ways. Expand your gameplay experience using the DOOM SnapMap game editor to easily create, play, and share your content with the world." Price: $9.99 LINK

The Last Guardian Pitch: "In a strange and mystical land, a young boy discovers a mysterious creature with which he forms a deep, unbreakable bond. The unlikely pair must rely on each other to escape towering, treacherous ruins filled with unknown dangers. Experience the journey of a lifetime in this touching, emotional story of friendship and trust." Price: $8.99 LINK

The Forest Pitch: "As the lone survivor of a passenger jet crash, you find yourself in a mysterious forest battling to stay alive against a society of cannibalistic mutants. Build, explore, survive in this terrifying first person survival horror simulator." Price: $9.99 LINK

God of War III Remastered Pitch: "Set in the realm of brutal Greek mythology, God of War III Remastered is the critically acclaimed single-player game that allows players to take on the fearless role of ex-Spartan warrior, Kratos, as he rises from the darkest depths of Hades to scale the very heights of Mt Olympus and seek his bloody revenge on those who have betrayed him. Armed with double-chained blades and an array of new weapons and magic, Kratos must take on mythology’s deadliest creatures while solving intricate puzzles throughout his merciless quest to destroy Olympus." Price: $9.99 LINK

Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales Pitch: "Thronebreaker is a single player role-playing game set in the world of The Witcher that combines narrative-driven exploration with unique puzzles and card battle mechanics. Crafted by the developers responsible for some of the most iconic moments in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, the game spins a truly regal tale of Meve, a war-veteran queen of two Northern Realms — Lyria and Rivia. Facing an imminent Nilfgaardian invasion, Meve is forced to once again enter the warpath, and set out on a dark journey of destruction and revenge." Price: $9.99 LINK

Trials Rising Pitch: "Explore over-the-top action and physics-bending motorcycle racing in the latest entry in the Trials franchise. With over 125 new tracks, Trials® Rising is easy to pick up and play, challenging to master, and offers the best multiplayer racing experience ever." Price: $9.99 LINK

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor - Game of the Year Edition Pitch: "Fight through Mordor and uncover the truth of the spirit that compels you, discover the origins of the Rings of Power, build your legend and ultimately confront the evil of Sauron in this new chronicle of Middle-earth." Price: $9.99 LINK

Batman: Return to Arkham Pitch: "Return to Arkham and experience two of the most critically acclaimed titles of the last generation - Batman: Arkham Asylum and Batman: Arkham City, with fully remastered and updated visuals. Batman: Return to Arkham includes the comprehensive versions of both games and includes all previously released additional content." Price: $4.99 LINK