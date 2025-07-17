Persona Games Are Less Than $10 in New Sale

If you’re a longtime fan of Persona that missed a game, or someone looking to get into the franchise, there’s a sale going on right now that might appeal to you. The Persona franchise sale is now live on Steam, and Atlus and Sega have significantly marked down several games in the series. During the sale, games will be discounted up to 70% off, some of which can be obtained for less than $10. Steam users aren’t going to find the newest games in the series for that low a price, but they can find some well-regarded games for cheap. The following Persona games are currently on sale:

Persona 3 Reload– $31.49 (normally $69.99)

Persona 3 Reload Digital Deluxe Edition- $35.99 (normally $79.99)

Persona 3 Reload Digital Premium Edition- $44.99 (normally $99.99)

Persona 3 Portable– $9.99 (normally $19.99)

Persona 4 Golden– $9.99 (normally $19.99)

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax– $8.99 (normally $29.99)

Persona 5 Royal– $23.99 (normally $59.99)

Persona 5 Strikers– $17.99 (normally $59.99)

Persona 5 Tactica– $17.99 (normally $59.99)

image courtesy of atlus and sega

In addition to these games, the Persona 3 Reload: Expansion Pass has also seen a discount, dropping the price by 50% and making it $17.49. The Expansion Pass adds in some extras, including soundtracks from previous games in the series, new outfits, and additional story content. The Persona Collection has also received a temporary price drop that makes it a little cheaper than buying its contents in the sale. The Persona Collection includes Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 5 Royal for $41.77. It’s not a huge difference, but if you were planning on buying those three games anyway, you might as well take advantage of the extra savings.

The Persona franchise sale will run through July 24th, so Steam users have a little bit of time to take advantage and find the deal that makes the most sense for them. It’s worth noting that some of the games discounted have “overwhelmingly positive” user reviews, including Persona 3 Reload, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 5 Royal. For those less familiar with the series and worried about double dipping, Persona 3 Reload is a remake of Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden has a remake on the way named Persona 4 Revival.

Since making its debut as a Shin Megami Tensei spin-off in 1996, the Persona franchise has slowly grown into one of the biggest success stories for Sega and Atlus. On top of the fact that some of these games have been considered some of the greatest of all-time, the Persona series is internally considered one of Sega’s “three pillars,” alongside Sonic the Hedgehog and Yakuza/Like a Dragon. This sale is the perfect opportunity for newcomers to see why the series has grown into such a major one for the company.

Are you planning to take advantage of any of these deals? How do you feel about the Persona franchise? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!