HQ Trivia Made a Surprise Comeback, and Fans Are Pumped
With the coronavirus pandemic keeping everyone in-doors at the moment, people are in desperate need of ways to keep occupied. As such, the return of HQ Trivia could not have come at a better time. The popular mobile game shut down in February, after failing to continue paying players. However, those with the app still on their phones were surprised to receive a push notification today, letting them know that the game has returned, thanks to an “anonymous investor." The first new edition of HQ Trivia just wrapped, and fans seem pretty excited to have it back, though some have some important questions left unanswered about the game.
People are excited to have Matt Richards back!
Y'all.— Liz Fantastic (@TheLizFantastic) March 30, 2020
HQ Trivia is back, just in time to give our quarantined days some kind of definition. Plus, Matt's happy face just makes me happy ok. You should check it out.
It's like it never went away...
I picked up @hqtrivia right where I left off… making it to the final question only to get it wrong.— K ᴇ 7 ɪ ɴ Z ᴀ ɴ ᴇ (@se7enthpower) March 30, 2020
Sounds like it's off to a good start, too!
No glitches. In sync. Perfectly executed. And I won! That's how you make a return. That was smooth! And they got over 100,000 for their 1st show. This may be a hit! Matt seemed so excited. And $100,000 to charity.
Thanks @hqtrivia— Lawrence Miller (@LawrenceMiller) March 30, 2020
Thanks @mattwasfunny
Wash Your Hands pic.twitter.com/Hysl3woSF1
The game seems to be a much-needed distraction for some players.
Thank you @hqtrivia @mattwasfunny for the surprise comeback!! We need you!!— Blahblahblah (@CarynBaker10) March 30, 2020
A wild world to say the least.
Tonight I played @hqtrivia while the Backstreet Boys sang on TV.
This Quarantine world is wild y'all#iHeartConcertonFOX— Anthony Dunkel (@A_Dunkel) March 30, 2020
Hope he got 10 cents!
My son Charlie was so happy to hang with @mattwasfunny and @hqtrivia on his 16th birthday! Welcome back! pic.twitter.com/Y0lrNuOwof— Scott Iverson (@jughead122) March 30, 2020
It really is the little things.
The grocery store had eggs and I got @mattwasfunny and @hqtrivia back - best day ever!— Dr. Jess STAY THE F*** HOME (@FinlaySchultz) March 30, 2020
Talk about perfect timing.
Just won my first ever game of #HQTrivia! And what a game to do it on, too! So excited to have y'all back, especially since Matt Richards' brand of comedy is entirely my style. Great game to have during the #QuarantineLife!— Trevor Martin (@TKFTGuillotine) March 30, 2020
Fans do want to know where their money is, though...
Welcome back, @hqtrivia🏆 Cheers for the win!— Nick Graham (@CybrGoddessNick) March 30, 2020
(However, what happened to the $12.29 I cashed out when you were shut down?)
