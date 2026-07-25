The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered May Finally Be Getting Its First New Update in Over a Year

Bethesda has indicated that The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered may finally be getting a new update in the future to fix lingering problems that have plagued players. Upon its release last year, Oblivion Remastered went on to be hugely successful and sold millions of copies almost instantly. Despite this, many players found that the game contained a number of bugs and performance issues, which made it troublesome to play at times. As a result, players have continued to request in droves that Bethesda release improvements and fixes for Oblivion Remastered by way of a new update. And while Bethesda still isn’t committed to doing so, it sounds like a patch could be rolling out to all platforms soon enough.

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In a statement given to YouTuber MrMattyPlays, Bethesda indicated that the team behind The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered is currently focused on bringing the game to Nintendo Switch 2, which will transpire next month on August 11th. As part of this port, though, the publisher said it has made a number of “optimizations” for the Switch 2 edition of the game that it then hopes to bring over to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. Bethesda didn’t guarantee that this would end up happening, but it’s clear that the company is considering the possibility, likely as a result of ongoing criticisms from players.

To stress just how long it has been since The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered last received an update, the game’s most recent patch went live in July 2025. As a result, it has now been over a year without any new tweaks made to Oblivion Remastered. It has been particularly bizarre to see Oblivion Remastered more or less abandoned by Bethesda in this manner, especially given the aforementioned success that it had.

If The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered doesn’t receive any new updates soon to fix these longstanding issues, then these problems may simply become permanent. Bethesda recently confirmed that it’s already working on new remasters of Fallout 3 and Fallout: New Vegas, which are likely being developed by the same team behind Oblivion Remastered. Because of this, Bethesda could soon become too preoccupied with its development on these Fallout remasters to spend any more time looking to revisit Oblivion Remastered and resolve its various problems.

For now, though, it sounds like The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered players have at least a new reason to hope that the game could be getting a new update at some point in the weeks or months ahead. If and when that does happen, we’ll be sure to bring the news to you here on ComicBook.