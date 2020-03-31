The Witcher Gets an Amazing Guardians of the Galaxy 2 Intro and We Love It

The first season of The Witcher debuted on Netflix late last year, bringing the iconic fantasy franchise into the realm of live-action. The series captured fans' hearts with its bizarre blend of dry humor, compelling characters, and epic fight sequences -- and a new video takes that to a whole other level. A video from YouTuber Robo Guerrero recently went viral, which imagines a fake opening for the show's upcoming sophomore season in the style of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. The video sets Geralt's (Henry Cavill) Blaviken fight scene to Electric Light Orchestra's "Mr. Blue Sky", in an attempt to emulate the Guardians opening scene, which shows Baby Groot dancing to the song while the rest of the team fights a giant monster.

While the end result isn't seamless, it's still pretty amusing, and it will make you look at the Blaviken fight scene in a whole new way. This certainly isn't the first fan-made video to recontextualize the scene, as fans have added everything from lightsabers to Britney Spears' "Toxic" to the overall fight.

"When writing it and when shooting it, we broke it up into two different sequences," showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich said in a previous interview. "The first one we called the brigand fights; the second one we called the Renfri fight. And what we wanted to do was showcase two different sides of Geralt."

"So Geralt in the brigand fight, I think that has to probably be about 30 seconds on screen," she continues, "and he brutally murders several people in quick succession without thinking twice about it, and you get to sort of showcase the skills of Geralt, and that he is trained to be a killing machine -- that's what he's trained to do."

"Then we flip that on its head, and when I was talking to Wade Eastwood and Wolfgang Stegemann, who choreographed that fight, obviously said to them in the second half, Geralt doesn't want to kill Renfri," she adds. "So we're taking out here and now, and we're putting him in a defensive stance in a fight. And I don't think that that's often done. And what I wanted to show is that Geralt can be a killing machine, but he doesn't have to be, and a lot of times, throughout the fight, there's actually some dialogue that we took out of that fight, because it slowed it down, and we just didn't need it. Everything was really on screen. But the idea is he's saying, 'We don't have to do this. We don't need to do this. Let's talk. Let's figure this out.' And it's Renfri who's pushing back to say, 'Nope, we're doing this now. One of us isn't coming out of this alive.'"

Season 1 of The Witcher is now streaming on Netflix. Season 2 is expected to be released in 2021.

