Gears 5 Now Has a Batista Bomb Execution

Dave Bautista has been playable in Gears 5 for months now as his retired WWE Superstar persona “Batista,” but the developers just gave the wrestler’s fans a reason to return to the game now that Batista’s signature move, the Batista Bomb, has been added to the game as an execution. Players can get the execution for free just by logging into the latest Gears of War game and playing it now or at least some time before April 20th, and once you’ve got it, you’ll be able to smash your enemies to bits by slamming them into the ground as Batista or other characters.

Xbox and The Coalition revealed the new execution on Thursday with a trailer that showed the move in action alongside actual clips of Batista pulling off the move on other WWE Superstars. The move has a much more dramatic effect in Gears 5 though, one that you’d expect from a Gears of War game seeing how every execution makes people explode in a bloody mess.

When using the Batista Bomb in Gears 5, players lift their downed opponents up in the air before slamming them back into the ground, thus resulting in their bodies being blown apart in all directions. The move even includes the sitting down part of the Batista Bomb that sets it apart from other big moves.

I walk for miles inside this pit of danger

I've swallowed down a thousand years of anger

The weight of the world is falling on my shoulders

A place where no one follows me, I walk alone Get the Batista Bomb execution free in #Gears5 now until Apr 20!https://t.co/T048eWbhZF — Gears of War (@GearsofWar) April 2, 2020

To get the execution added to your collection, all you have to do is log into Gears 5 and play at some point before April 20th. Once you’ve acquired the Batista Bomb execution, you don’t have to just use it with Batista either if you’ve got another character you’d prefer to play as. It’s shareable among characters, so you can Batista Bomb your enemies with a character of your choosing.

Bautista has long campaigned to be in the Gears of War movie as Marcus Fenix, and while nothing related to that goal has been confirmed yet, Microsoft said it was his drive to be in the movie that eventually got him added to the game. The armor he wore for the occasion apparently “fit him perfectly,” however, so perhaps hope for Bautista as Marcus Fenix isn’t lost.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.