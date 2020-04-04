New PS4 and Xbox One Games Leaked By Rating Boards

Multiple unannounced games for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One have leaked, courtesy of rating boards across the world. That said, none of the newly leaked games are actually new games. In other words, they aren't brand new releases, but older games either being repackaged or remastered for the two modern consoles, as well as PC. Meanwhile, a new Nintendo Switch game also leaked today, and it also leaked via a Rating Board going rogue. In short, everything is leaking. Below, you can check out the newly leaked PS4, Xbox One, and PC games, however, it's important to remember that for now, these are just leaks, which means nothing below is official. And until you hear an official announcement regarding either game below, take everything pertaining to both games with a grain of salt. Rating board leaks are usually pretty reliable, but there have been a few instances of something getting rated, but never releasing. The chances that the following games will be another rare example of this are diminutive, but it's something worth keeping in the back of your mind.

Mafia II: Definitive Edition (Photo: 2K) The Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea has gone live with a rating for Mafia II: Definitive Edition, which, at the moment of publishing, hasn't been announced by 2K Games. The rating doesn't mention any platforms, but it's safe to assume the remaster (or whatever it ends up being) is coming to PS4, Xbox One, and PC, given that the game originally launched on PS3, Xbox 360, and PC. "Vito Scaletta has started to make a name for himself on the streets of Empire Bay as someone who can be trusted to get a job done," reads an official pitch of the game. "Together with his buddy Joe, he is working to prove himself to the Mafia, quickly escalating up the family ladder with crimes of larger reward, status and consequence… the life as a wise guy isn’t quite as untouchable as it seems."