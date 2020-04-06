Nintendo Switch Fans are Furious With Gamevice Over Patent Infringement Claim

Right now, there is no system hotter than the Nintendo Switch. The handheld hybrid is quite hard to find lately, thanks to demand for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and system shortages caused by the coronavirus pandemic. If one company has their way, however, the system will actually be impossible to come by. Peripheral manufacturer Gamevice has filed their second patent infringement case against Nintendo, claiming that Switch infringes on their Wikipad controller design, and asking for all imports of the system to cease. The previous case was dismissed by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, but Nintendo fans are furious that the company has once again made efforts to stop sales of Switch.

