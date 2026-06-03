New Star Wars Zero Company Gameplay Trailer Coming Soon (& We Could Finally Get a Release Date)

Bit Reactor and Respawn Entertainment’s Star Wars Zero Company was officially announced back in April 2025. Yet fans have known that a new turn-based tactics game was on the way for much longer than that, making Star Wars Zero Company a highly anticipated addition to the sci-fi gaming lineup. The game has had a vague 2026 release window attached to it for a while, but we haven’t gotten much in the way of gameplay footage just yet. Thankfully, that’s about to change, and it could come alongside a confirmed release date for the latest Star Wars game.

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On June 3rd, the official @EAStarWars account on Twitter confirmed that Star Wars Zero Company will show off a new gameplay trailer at Summer Game Fest. The gaming showcase is set for June 5th at 5 PM ET, and very little about the lineup has been confirmed thus far. Now, though, we know that Bit Reactor and Respawn Entertainment will show off some new footage from their upcoming Star Wars strategy game. And there’s good reason to expect we might get a release date, as well.

Star Wars Zero Company Confirmed for New Trailer During Summer Game Fest

Courtesy of Bit Reactor

Star Wars Zero Company comes from a team with pretty impressive credentials for making Star Wars games. The team at Respawn includes the creators of the iconic Star Wars: Jedi Survivor, among others. So, many fans are eager to see more from Zero Company. Thus far, we know it will be a single-player turn-based tactics game set in the world of Star Wars, and that’s honestly about it. The game centers on commanding “an elite squad through a gritty and authentic story.” But since the initial reveal, we’ve seen very little in the form of gameplay. That has led many fans to wonder whether Star Wars Zero Company will meet its previously teased 2026 release window.

Now, we know for sure that Star Wars Zero Company plans to make a Summer Game Fest appearance. Of course, the exact timing hasn’t been confirmed, but you’ll want to tune in starting at 5 PM ET to make sure you’re there to catch the gameplay reveal live. Though gameplay trailers like this don’t always come with release date announcements, I wouldn’t be surprised if we get one here. After all, 2026 is just about halfway over. If Bit Reactor and Respawn still plan to launch Zero Company this year, the timing for a release date reveal is looking just about right.

Get your squad ready: New gameplay trailer for #StarWars Zero Company drops during #SummerGameFest! Tune in June 5 at 2pm PT here: https://t.co/nsqCdS5nke pic.twitter.com/PUM1k38JHv — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) June 3, 2026

Whether or not Zero Company reveals a release date, the gameplay trailer should give us a better sense of what to expect. And Star Wars fans already have at least one new game to look forward to this year, with Star Wars: Galactic Racer confirmed for an October 6th release. Hopefully, the dream of two new games this year will live on following Summer Game Fest.

Star Wars Zero Company is set to release for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S in 2026. With any luck, a confirmed date is on its way alongside the new gameplay reveal at Summer Game Fest.

Are you excited to see more from Star Wars Zero Company later this week? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!