The Witcher 3 Sales By Platform Breakdown Reveals Which System Sold The Most

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is easily one of the most celebrated RPGs of modern times, and it got a whole new lease on life thanks to Netflix's hit Witcher live-action series. The show convinced a whole new legion of fans to try out the game, originally released in 2015, and as a result, CD Projekt Red's RPG became a sales juggernaut once more. It didn't hurt that the game also recently released on the Nintendo Switch and a sales breakdown of the game that shows how many copies the game sold on each platform and which platform dominated specific years. You can find CD Projekt Red's full report here.

The four platforms are PC, Playstation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, and obviously Switch comes in last since it is the most recent addition. That said it is pretty impressive that it has sold 700,00 copies already after a short time of release.

Leading the pack is the PC, which has sold 12.4 million copies. Next is the Playstation 4, which has sold 10.8 million. Third is Xbox One, which is responsible for 4.3 million. Combined with the Nintendo Switch, that results in The Witcher 3 selling 28.3 million copies so far, and we imagine it will get another spike whenever Nightmare of the Wolf hits the streaming service.

(Photo: CD Projekt Red)

Another interesting takeaway is that when Witcher 3 was first released the Playstation 4 led the pack in terms of sales with 48% of them (compared to 31% on the PC and 20% on Xbox One). In 2019 the PC is the dominant platform with 53% of the sales and PS4 with 26%. Xbox One has 10% while the Switch has 1%.

If you are interested in exploring the world of The Witcher, you can find the official description for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition, which includes two massive expansions, below.

"Become a professional monster slayer and embark on an adventure of epic proportions. Upon its release, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt became an instant classic, claiming over 250 Game of the Year awards. Now you can enjoy this huge, over 100 hour long, open world adventure along with both its story driven expansions worth an extra 50 hours of gameplay. This edition includes all additional content new weapons, armor, companion outfits, new game mode and side quests. The most awarded game of 2015. Become a monster slayer for hire and embark on an epic journey to track down the child of prophecy, a living weapon capable of untold destruction. INCLUDES ALL EXPANSIONS AND ADDITIONAL CONTENT."

Which platform did you play The Witcher 3 on, and what's your favorite moment from the game? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Witcher!

