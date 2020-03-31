Animal Crossing Fans Are Creating Witcher Characters, Costumes, and Music in New Horizons

Nintendo's latest hit on the Switch is Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and while it features plenty of clothing options for players to choose from, many aren't content with just wearing the game's default looks. That's why they've taken to customizing or completely creating their own gear and homaging their favorite franchise int he process. That includes The Witcher, and fans are finding some truly cool ways to work in Geralt, Yennefer, Jaskier, and more of the Witcher crew into the game's music, costumes, and more. We've collected some of our favorite examples starring on the next slide, and we are pretty sure Geralt's reaction would be more than a "hmmm" or a...well, you know.

Fans can binge Netflix's The Witcher season 1 now, though you'd have to stop playing Animal Crossing to make that happen. If you don't feel like it, we completely understand, and you can find the official description below.

"Escape to a deserted island and create your own paradise as you explore, create, and customize in the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game. Your island getaway has a wealth of natural resources that can be used to craft everything from tools to creature comforts. You can hunt down insects at the crack of dawn, decorate your paradise throughout the day, or enjoy sunset on the beach while fishing in the ocean. The time of day and season match real life, so each day on your island is a chance to check in and find new surprises all year round.

Show off your island utopia to family and friends—or pack your bags and visit theirs. Whether playing online* or with others beside you**, island living is even better when you can share it. Even without hopping on a flight, you’ll meet a cast of charming animal residents bursting with personality. Friendly faces like Tom Nook and Isabelle will lend their services and happily help you grow your budding community. Escape to your island getaway—however, whenever, and wherever you want."

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available now, and Witcher is available to stream on Netflix. Hit the next slide to see some of the best things fans are creating, and feel free to hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things The Witcher!