Animal Crossing: New Horizons Releases Schedule for Fishing Tournaments

Animal Crossing: New Horizons already has one event underway with the start and near end of the Bunny Day event, but there’s now a fishing event happening on top of that for some players. The fishing tournament is only available for a day, but thanks to a scheduled shared by Nintendo’s Animal Crossing Twitter account, we now know when we’ll be able to return to the fishing tournament in the next couple of months. Nintendo said the fishing tournament will return on the second Saturday of certain months, so if you’re unable to participate this time, you’ll be able to look forward to the next one.

The fishing tournament is hosted by C.J., as some New Horizons players who are already competing in the event might’ve guessed. The Animal Crossing Twitter account announced the start of the event this morning and said players are able to compete in Fishing Tourneys periodically throughout the year.

After this fishing tournament ends, the next one will be in July, then in October, and finally in January again. The events will take place on the second Saturday of each month, so be sure that you’ve got enough rods and bait stored away for when the events happen.

[Event Info] Once you've had enough time to settle into your island life, we'll start holding events for island residents! Indeed, Fishing Tourneys will be held on the second Saturday of April, July, October, and January. On some islands, they may already be in full swing! pic.twitter.com/r1ZYKBhtlS — Tom Nook (@animalcrossing) April 11, 2020

The announcement specified that the tournaments were now live “on some islands,” so it appears they may be locked behind a point of progression on your Animal Crossing island. If you haven’t reached a certain point, you may have to wait for the next event, but what that point is isn’t clear yet.

If you’re wondering how the event works, be sure to check out our guide so that you can get right to fishing. If you don’t want to be pulling up a ton of eggs during the event – even though Nintendo released an update that cut back on the amount of eggs players find instead of their normal catches – be sure to use fishing bait.

It’s also worth noting that the tweet referenced “events” which means that this won’t be the only type of recurring event held on players’ islands. That much seemed likely since we’ve now already had two events with another on the way, but it’s nice to know we’ll see more infrequent events like this one to mix things up.

