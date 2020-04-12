Animal Crossing: New Horizons: How to Play the Stalk Market

Animal Crossing: New Horizons players have an opportunity to make some major money by purchasing and then selling turnips every week. There are tons of ways to earn Bells in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, ranging from selling bugs and fish to planting trees that literally produce bags of money every few days. One of the most profitable ways of earning Bells is to sell turnips at Nook's Cranny at a profit. Unlike other produce, players can't grow turnips on their islands - instead, they have to purchase them every week and then try to sell them at a profit.

Every Sunday morning between 5 AM and 12 PM, a boar named Daisy Mae will visit your island and offer to sell turnips for about 100 Bells a piece. Daisy sells turnips in bundles of ten, and there's no limit to the number of turnips you can purchase from her. Once you've stockpiled as many turnips as you can, the countdown begins - players have until the following Saturday at 10 PM to sell the turnips at a profit.

Players can sell turnips to Tommy and Timmy Nook at Nook's Cranny whenever their store is open. Unlike other items, their price for turnips changes twice a day - once when they open, and then again at 12 PM. The key to selling turnips is deciding when to sell them. You can choose to sell the turnips as soon as Tommy and Timmy's prices go above what you paid for them, or you can hang on to them to see if you can sell them at an even higher price.

Having lots of Animal Crossing: New Horizons friends will help improve your odds of turning a profit on your turnips. Each island has its own price for turnips, so you can always travel to another island and sell your turnips if you feel that you aren't getting a good deal on turnip prices. If you don't have any IRL friends who play Animal Crossing: New Horizons, you can also try to search for random islands on Twitter by searching for Dodo Codes. You can usually search for something like "Dodo codes turnip" to see if you can find someone opening up their island because they have good turnip prices, but keep in mind that these islands fill up quick and are highly trafficked, so you'll need to show some patience when trying this method.

You'll need to make sure that you sell turnips by Saturday at 10 PM, because Timmy and Tommy won't purchase turnips via their drop box, and turnips go bad by the following Sunday. It's better to sell your turnips at a loss than it is for them to rot away and lose all your money, so be sure to get rid of your turnips by Saturday night.

One other note about turnips - because they rot away after a week, you can't put them in storage, so they'll either take up space in your Pocket, or you'll have to find somewhere to put them on your island. I recommend keeping turnips in your home if you plan on opening your island to guests. While most people will be respectful of your island, some guests (especially those who visit using a Dodo Code posted publicly on Twitter) might not be so considerate and will snatch up your turnips without a second thought.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.