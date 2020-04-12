Resident Evil 4 Remake Reportedly in the Works

The remake of Resident Evil 3 is now out for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and while people are seemingly having a blast, that also means one very specific conversation is happening right now: what comes next? There's been some talk about what a Resident Evil 4 remake might look like, should it come to pass, but according to a new report, it sounds like Capcom is already in the process of bringing one to fruition.

According to VGC, which is regularly reliable about such things, a number of sources have told the outlet that a Resident Evil 4 remake is in production with an estimated release planned for some point in 2022. It is reportedly in production at developer M-Two, specifically, which has been been preparing for the remake since 2018. M-Two previously worked on the Resident Evil 3 remake.

A remake of Resident Evil 4 makes total business sense, of course. It remains one of the most-lauded entry in the franchise despite critical acclaim for basically every early entry as well. Even if the remake is only "pretty good," it's liable to draw in a ton of sales based on curiosity alone from those that played and loved the original. And all of the previous remakes have done well enough for Capcom, which folks being very positive about both the recent Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 remakes.

What do you think of the report that a Resident Evil 4 remake is on the way? Do you find the reports convincing, or do you think someone is telling stories? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

At this point, a remake of Resident Evil 4 has not yet officially been announced, so there's no telling when it could release. The remake of Resident Evil 3 is now available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. That includes the multiplayer-only experience Resident Evil Resistance. If you want to try before you buy, the Resident Evil 3 demo is also available. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Resident Evil 3 right here.

