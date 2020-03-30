Resident Evil 3 Review Roundup

The embargo for Resident Evil 3 reviews has officially lifted, and while there are certainly folks coming in at every possible mark along the spectrum, a good number of folks have seemingly enjoyed their time with the title, including ComicBook.com's very own Tanner Dedmon. But, if you're looking for some more nuanced perspective and a variety of opinions, keep reading to see what folks are saying about the game. One of the sticking points for the Resident Evil 3 remake seems to be how closely the game sticks to the formula of the Resident Evil 2 remake, with critics who loved the latter sometimes not finding the same spark with the former. Newcomers to the franchise appear to be, by and large, pleased, but there are a few similar hiccups mentioned across reviews. It also sounds like the vast majority of folks played a PlayStation 4 retail copy, so that's worth bearing in mind as well. But what do you think of what we've seen of the Resident Evil 3 remake so far? Have you checked out the demo yet? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming! Here's how Capcom describes Resident Evil 3: "Resident Evil 3 is set amidst the nightmarish outbreak of the T-virus, a biological weapon developed by the pharmaceutical company Umbrella Corporation. The game marks the debut of Nemesis – a towering humanoid bioweapon designed for both brutality and high-functioning intelligence – whose dogged hunt of S.T.A.R.S. member Jill Valentine made him an icon of the Resident Evil series. Armed with an arsenal of high-powered weaponry and wrapped in a black suit to hide his mutilated features, Nemesis will maim, pulverize or destroy any obstacle on the path to his target." The remake of Resident Evil 3 is set to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on April 3rd. That includes the multiplayer-only experience Resident Evil Resistance. The demo for the upcoming video game is now available. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, delivery of retail copies of Resident Evil 3 may be delayed in some areas. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Resident Evil 3 right here. Keep reading to see what critics are saying about the highly anticipated release!

ComicBook.com - Tanner Dedmon "Multiplayer experiments aside, Resident Evil 3 itself should delight anyone who’s playing it for the first time or those who already know its story inside and out. It’s easier than ever to become immersed in Raccoon City and Resident Evil mechanics have never felt as fluid as they do in this game. Resident Evil 3 proves that Resident Evil 2 wasn’t just a one-off success of a remake and shows that Capcom has a winning formula on its hands." You can read our full review here.

GameSpot - Alessandro Fillari "As a remake, Resident Evil 3 not only falls short of honoring its source, but it also doesn't quite stick the landing as a standalone horror experience. Even without taking into account the original game, or its predecessor, RE3 struggles to keep up with its pace amid a clashing of elements from survival horror and standard action. While it has a strong start and gives its principal villain some great moments, this truncated retelling of the concluding game from the original Resident Evil trilogy doesn't do it proper justice." You can check out GameSpot's review-in-progress here.

GamesRadar - Leon Hurley "When everything hits its mark Resident Evil 3 is almost every bit as good as last year’s Resident Evil 2 Remake. A tense, jumpy retelling of the PS1 classic in a modern gaming language, it tries a few new ideas but works best when it sticks closely to the previous game’s template of undead crowd control and criss-crossing hub areas to unravel. Like the original game it’s a slightly more gun heavy take on the series’ zombie surviving, and one that rewards aggression more than caution to create a faster, more trigger happy adventure that’s still Resident Evil at heart. It lacks some of the depth and variety of last year’s Resident Evil 2 Remake, with less puzzles and more action, but it’s still a rewarding slice of horror." You can read GamesRadar's review here.

DualShockers - Ricky French "One big thing RE3 does better than RE2 is how tight the campaign is. Playing through two separate campaigns for Claire and Leon always felt a little weird. Their playthroughs are supposed to be happening at the same time, but it never really feels like that’s the case. RE3 ditches the multiple playthroughs and gives you one streamlined campaign. Given the way it’s structured, Capcom could have easily made a campaign centered around Carlos and filled the game out with filler missions. Instead, they’ve built a cohesive, action-packed journey that incorporates both characters flawlessly. Obviously, the focus is mainly on Jill, but Carlos’ sections feel absolutely vital to the story." You can read DualShockers' full review here.

Destructoid - Chris Carter "The remake of Resident Evil 3 is going to be divisive, just as the original was. While the action enhancements help the game mechanically (to the point where I wouldn't mind seeing them in other remakes), the stripped-down focus and removal of some of the original's weirder experiments hurt it. That all said, I'm still up for a yearly playthrough of both the original and the remake." You can read Destructoid's review here.

VG247 - Kirk McKeand "It’s still worth playing, but Resident Evil 3 Remake is a step backwards for Capcom, coming off the back of one of the best games of last year. It’s gorgeous to look at, the jump scares will get you, and it’s like stepping into a comfy pair of slippers. But even though your feet are cosy, it never feels like home." You can read VG247's review here.

Trusted Reviews - Jade King "I can’t fault the ambition of Resident Evil 3. Still, those only interested in the solo experience will inevitably feel short-changed, and the online portion is currently scrappy, unbalanced and hard to recommend. That said, there’s still a lot to love about Resident Evil 3 once you cut through the undead chaff." You can read Trusted Reviews' review here.

IGN - Lucy O'Brien "Like Resident Evil 2 before it, Resident Evil 3’s 2020 remake does an amazing job of recapturing the horror and tension of the late ‘90s original while completely modernizing its gameplay. It plays like a 2020 game because it is a 2020 game. The classic world is brought to life in glorious detail, and smart level design makes exploring it a delight and replaying it almost compulsory. If only all remakes could be this good; bring on the next one." You can read IGN's review here.