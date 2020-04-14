Nintendo Switch 10.0.0 Firmware Update Now Available

✖

Nintendo has released a new update for the Nintendo Switch, version 10.0.0. The new update doesn't add anything too exciting, but it does include a handful of minor improvements that should enhance the overall experience, including the ability to transfer software data from the system to an SD card. Animal Crossing: New Horizons players will be happy to know, however, that the update includes six new avatar options from the game: Isabelle, Tom Nook, the Nooklings, C.J., Wilbur, and Flick. Isabelle, Tom Nook and the Nooklings already had their own avatars, but now players will be able to choose looks for them based on the new game.

Unfortunately, those holding out hope for new themes, beyond the current light and dark options, will have to continue waiting. Fans have been clamoring for something a bit more significant since the Switch first released, particularly since the 3DS allowed quite a bit of customization in this regard. Perhaps in the 11.0.0 patch!

Nintendo has released the following patch notes:

Added a bookmark feature to News.

This feature allows you to bookmark your favorite news items.

A maximum of 300 news items can be bookmarked.

An internet connection is required to view bookmarked News items.

News items that are no longer available cannot be viewed, even if they were bookmarked.

Added an option to transfer software data between the system memory and an SD card.

Users can now transfer downloadable software, update data, and DLC from the system memory to an SD card (and vice versa).

Note that save data and some update data cannot be transferred to an SD card.

Added an option to remap the controller buttons.

Analog stick and button configurations can now be changed for each paired controller.

Custom configurations can be saved as favorites in System Settings > Controllers and Sensors. Custom configurations are stored on the Nintendo Switch system. Configurations can be customized for the following controllers: Joy-Con (L), Joy-Con (R), Nintendo Switch Pro Controller. Button configurations can also be customized on the Nintendo Switch Lite system. This feature is not available for other controllers. On each system, up to five favorite custom configurations can be saved for Joy-Con (L), five for Joy-Con (R), five for Nintendo Switch Pro Controller. Five configurations can also be saved as favorites for Nintendo Switch Lite.



Added a new section in User Settings for Play Activity Settings.

The options for “Display play activity to:” and “Delete Play Activity” have been moved from Friends Settings to the new Play Activity Settings.

Added new selections to the lineup of user profile icons.

Select from 6 new icons from the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game for your user.

General system stability improvements to enhance the user’s experience.

Are you a Nintendo Switch owner? Are you planning on changing your avatar after the latest update? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.