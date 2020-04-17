Halo's Master Chief Weighs in on Pineapple Pizza Debate

Does pineapple belong on pizza? This is one of the most controversial topics in human history. On one side, you have civilized human beings that understand pineapple is delicious, but it does not belong next to a pizza, let alone on it. On the other side you have a barbarous people who put pineapple on everything. Thankfully, Halo's Master Chief has decided to be one the right side of history. Not only is Master Chief against pineapple on pizza, but he calls the immoral act for what it is: an abomination.

As you would expect -- despite the fact that this isn't the canon Master Chief take on the topic -- this take caused a bit of a stir on social media. One one side, many welcomed the Spartan to modern civilization. On the other side, the hero of earth was lambasted right and left.