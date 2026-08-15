The Elder Scrolls 6 Report Reveals New Release Window

Not long after The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim was released in 2011, many have been wondering when The Elder Scrolls 6 will be released. And they’ve been wondering this for a very long time because — 15 years later — we still don’t know this. Right now, it doesn’t look like this is going to change this year, but according to a new report, we may finally get this information soon because according to a new report, its release date is finally drawing near.

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The new report comes the way of Epic Nate — a YouTuber with 1.48 million subscribers — who cites “sources” when relaying the information that Bethesda Game Studios is targeting a 2028 release. Epic Nate does not divulge a release window more specific than this, but it would presumably be fall or holiday 2028, because this is basically the only time Bethesda Game Studios releases its games. What the YouTuber does note is that this is just a target, not a locked release window. This means the game could very easily slip to 2029, if not later, but right now it appears BGS thinks 2028 is doable and is striving for this. More than this, a recent report noted Xbox wants to speed up the development of its biggest games, which would suggest it would be hellbent against letting The Elder Scrolls 6 slip to 2029 or later.

Next-Gen Xbox Release?

If The Elder Scrolls 6 — potentially called The Elder Scrolls VI: Sentinel — is set to release in 2028, then there’s a decent chance Xbox and Bethesda Game Studios will reveal it in 2027, though the latter, led by Todd Howard, likes short windows between reveal/re-reveal and release. That said, a 2027 re-reveal alongside the reveal of the next Xbox console — expected to release in 2027 itself — seems likely. Xbox would want that big pop alongside its next console. This, of course, would also make it a next-gen Xbox game, though it would likely be cross-gen rather than next-gen exclusive. Perhaps the bigger question is whether it will be on PS5/PS6. For a while, it looked like a forgone conclusion, but since Asha Sharma took over Xbox from Phil Spencer earlier this year, Xbox’s approach to exclusives is back to being random and unpredictable again.

All of that said, remember to take everything above with a grain of salt. The source in question, while known, is not known as a leaker. Further, even if this information is accurate, it itself notes that said information is subject to change that could render the meat of this new report obsolete. As for the implicated parties — Bethesda Game Studios, Bethesda, and Xbox — none have commented on this new report. We do not expect this to change, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly.