Fortnite’s Sprite Spree Week Gives Players One Last Chance to Complete Their Season 3 Collections

We’re in the final week of Fortnite Chapter 7, Season 3. And that means it’s time for a big last hurrah for the current content before we head fully into Season 4. This time around, players have just a few days left to collect the current lineup of Sprites before they’re retired for new Season 4 offerings. Thankfully, Fortnite‘s Sprite Spree Week event should make it easier to fill those final gaps in your collection. Sprite Spree Week officially kicked off on August 14th, with a packed schedule full of different bonuses to keep in mind throughout the coming week. It all wraps up right ahead of Season 4, which begins on August 20th.

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For the duration of Sprite Spree Week, players will be able to complete Battle Royale quests to unlock key Sprites. Certain bonuses will also be live for the duration, including free Sprite summons and quicker Sprite leveling. In addition, special Sprite Power Hour events will take place each day, with boosts on different rare Sprite variants. This all leads up to the launch of Season 4 on Thursday, August 20th. In order to make the most of our final week of Season 3, here are all the details on Sprite Spree Week Power Hours and bonuses.

All Weeklong Fortnite Sprite Week Bonuses

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In addition to special daily Power Hours starting on August 15th, Sprite Week brings in a few bonuses that will last through the end of Season 3. Throughout Sprite Week, the following bonuses will be active:

Sprites will level up twice as quickly

Summoning your extracted Sprites is entirely free, no Sprite Dust required

Leveling up Sprites at Campfires will be faster

Completing Daily Quests will unlock a Lucky Locator Gizmo, which will prioritize Sprites you haven’t found yet or unmastered Sprites

These perks should make it easier to locate and master any remaining Sprites needed for your collection. The Sprites you obtain will be retained via the Sprite Garden feature, though Season 4 will introduce new Sprites to collect. So, there’s good reason to finish your collection even as the current season winds down.

Fortnite Sprite Week Power Hour Schedule

Courtesy of Epic Games

In addition to the ongoing bonuses, Fortnite Sprite Week will feature a different Power Hour daily through the end of Season 3. The first will take place today, August 15th, with a new Power Hour daily until Season 4 begins on August 19th. Here are the details.

Mythic Hours – August 15th

On August 15th, there will be two waves of Mythic Hours in Fortnite. The first runs from 2 PM to 4 PM ET, with a second from 9 PM to 11 PM ET. This is the typical Sprite Power Hour schedule we’ve followed throughout Season 3. During these times, players will have a higher chance of encountering Mythic Sprites.

Galaxy Hours – August 16th

Starting August 16th, the remaining Sprite Week Power Hours will each run for an entire 24-hour period. That begins with Galaxy Hours, starting at 9 AM ET and running through 9 AM on August 17th. During this time, Galaxy Sprite Variants will appear more quickly.

Holo Hours – August 17th

If you’re still trying to fill in your Holo Sprite collection, mark your calendar for August 17th. From 9 AM ET on Monday through 9 AM ET the following morning, Holo Sprite variants will spawn more frequently in Fortnite.

Cube Hours – August 18th

On August 18th, starting at 9 AM ET and running until the following day at 9 AM, Cube Sprite variants will be easier to find.

Gem Hours – August 19th

The most recently added Sprite Variant, Gem Sprites, will round out the Sprite Week Power Hour schedule. From 9 AM on August 19th through 9 AM ET on August 20th, Gem Sprites will be boosted in Fortnite. This leads us right up to the official launch of Season 4: Override on August 20th. Next season should bring new Sprites, including the Create-a-Sprite winners along with, hopefully, some video game-themed Sprites to fit with the theme.