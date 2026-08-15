Dispatch Studio Seemingly Teases Next Game Announcement Coming Soon with Website Rebrand

Back in 2025, the superhero narrative game Dispatch began releasing its episodic installments. It quickly captured attention for its humor, heart, and solid representation of superheroes. In fact, we at ComicBook ranked it among our favorite new games from 2025. Since Dispatch‘s first complete story wrapped last November, fans have been hoping for news about a sequel. While Dispatch 2 still isn’t formally confirmed, a recent AdHoc Studio website rebrand suggests the developer is gearing up for a big announcement.

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On August 14th, YouTuber @DomtheBomb spotted what looks to be a recent overhaul of AdHoc Studio’s website. Along with updated visuals and layout changes, the site now includes a banner that reads “And that’s it for now. More to come.” The banner appears when you scroll to the bottom of the site’s About page, suggesting that something more could be coming to that spot soon enough. Naturally, fans have plenty of theories and wishes for what this teaser could mean. Whether it’s Dispatch 2 or something else, odds are good that gamers will be more than ready for whatever AdHoc Studio does next.

AdHoc Studios Website Banner Sparks Hope for Dispatch 2, But Not Everyone’s Convinced

Courtesy of AdHoc Studio

Following the massive success of Dispatch, the obvious follow-up from AdHoc would be Dispatch 2. The original story has concluded, and the game has made its way to all major platforms as of its Xbox Series X|S release this year. And the enthusiasm for a sequel is alive and well, both with the fans and with those involved in the first game. In fact, the team at Critical Role, who partnered with AdHoc on the game, already has ideas for what a second season of the superhero story could look like. However, Dispatch 2 isn’t the only rumored project that AdHoc has in the works. And some fans think that another project could wind up being revealed ahead of any news for Dispatch 2.

When Critical Role‘s involvement in Dispatch was first confirmed back in early 2025, it came alongside another big piece of news. An official Critical Role video game is part of the deal. Notably, that project isn’t listed as part of the origin story timeline that appears before the teaser of “more to come.” Given that Laura Bailey recently confirmed that the game is still moving along nicely, it would certainly make sense that AdHoc could be gearing up to announce something related to that project.

Courtesy of AdHoc Studio

In previous comments, Critical Role‘s Travis Willingham confirmed that the team doesn’t want the Critical Role game to slow down a second season for Dispatch. That means it’s quite possible that AdHoc is working on both projects simultaneously, and we could see the Critical Role game and Dispatch 2 in quick succession. If that’s the case, this teaser could actually hint at several upcoming project updates, not just one.

Of course, there’s always a chance that the “more to come” is more of a general statement than a teaser of impending news. After all, so long as the studio is still actively working on anything, there will be more games to come. So, this website update isn’t necessarily a promise that either Dispatch 2 or the Critical Role video game are about to get big reveals. Still, it’s got fans hopeful we’ll see something new from the powerhouse studio behind the hit superhero story soon enough.