Microsoft Makes Xbox One and Xbox Series X Game $0.99 for This Month Only

Microsoft has made an Xbox One and Xbox Series X game just $0.99 for the month of August. This price point is for a game released in 2021 and is courtesy of a deep discount of 90% that is specifically live until August 27. As you would expect, this is the lowest price ever for the game, not just on the Xbox Store, but anywhere else it is available, which includes the PlayStation Store, the Nintendo eShop, and Steam.

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Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X users can, more precisely, grab developer Polyslash and publisher Valkyrie Initiative’s 2021 release, Mech Mechanic Simulator, for $0.99. Of course, Mech Mechanic Simulator is not the greatest game ever, as evidenced by its mixed reviews on the Xbox Store. Some love it; others bounce off it pretty hard, not unlike many simulator-style games. Games with universal acclaim are seldom this price point, and if they are, they are usually at least a generation old. This is to say, this is one of the best deals on the Xbox Store right now, and a popular deal according to various deal tracking sites.

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2021 Mech Game

In Mech Mechanic Simulator, you play a mech mechanic in a world where giant robots dominate every facet of life. For you, though, they are a means to make money. In the game, you own and run your own workshop where you dismantle, fix, and rebuild giant mechs. Not only does this mean learning the differences of various mechs, but also customizing mechs as well. The better job you do, the more high-profile customers you will attract, and the more your business expands, but if you do a good job, you risk going out of business.

If the game sounds unique, it is because it is. Underneath everything, it is just another simulator game, but it’s dressed up and executed in a very unique way. And this is partly why it has mixed reviews, because it’s designed with a very specific person in mind without much wiggle room.

“If you’re looking for a game where you ride in a mech or fight or explore, look elsewhere; however, if you want to be a little grease monkey in a mech shop with nothing else competing for your attention other than the mech before you, then I would strongly recommend this,” reads one of the aforementioned user reviews.

Those who decide to check out this 2021 game now that it is just a measly $1 should expect a game that is, on average, about 10 to 15 hours long. This means about 10 to 15 hours of content for every $1 spent, which is one of the best values on the Xbox Store right now.

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