Unexpected PS1 Game From 2001 Returning on PS5 and PS4 This Month

A PS1 game that launched in 2001 is surprisingly getting a new release this month on PS5 and PS4 platforms. By the time 2001 had rolled around, the PS2 had already rolled out around the globe and had become PlayStation’s primary focus. Despite this, many publishers continued releasing their games on the PS1, which resulted in many late-era games like Spider-Man 2: Enter Electro, Fear Effect 2, and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 hitting the console. Now, one licensed game that also arrived on PS1 in this same window is making a return, and it’s one most PlayStation fans would have never guessed.

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Set to arrive on August 18th, Disney’s Atlantis: The Lost Empire will be getting ported to modern PlayStation consoles. As the movie tie-in game to Atlantis: The Lost Empire, this adaptation launched on PS1 in proximity to the animated film’s release. Given that Atlantis never went on to be a huge franchise from Disney, this game has largely been forgotten over the past 25 years, which makes it quite a shock to be now coming to PS5 and PS4.

Disney’s Atlantis: The Lost Empire will be making the jump to current-gen PlayStation consoles alongside a handful of new upgrades that weren’t found in the original game. This happens to include enhanced visuals, new video filters, and quick save functionality. Beyond this, the game itself should remain the same as it was on PS1, which plays like an action-platformer that follows the same story as the movie.

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Per usual with PS1 ports that have come to PS5 and PS4, Disney’s Atlantis: The Lost Empire will be arriving directly onto the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog. It will specifically be joining the Classics tier of the service, which is only available to those who are subscribed to PS Plus Premium. For those who don’t have a PS Plus membership, however, Atlantis will still be purchasable on its own, likely at a price of $9.99.

The even nicer thing about Disney’s Atlantis: The Lost Empire is that it’s not the only throwback PlayStation game hitting PS Plus this month. Onimusha: Dawn of Dreams, the PS2 action game that arrived in 2006, will also be landing on the Classics Catalog next week. This makes it a rare month in which PS Plus Premium members have been given more than one Classics title at the same time, which is something that has rarely happened throughout the platform’s history.

Outside of Atlantis, a handful of other Disney games from the early 2000s have been getting ported to PS5 and PS4 in recent years. This list happens to include Pixar’s Up, Pixar’s Wall-E, Buzz Lightyear of Star Command, and Toy Story 2, all of which are available now on the PS Store.