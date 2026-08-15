2001 RPG Comes to PlayStation for the First Time and PS5 Fans Love It

An RPG that debuted in 2001 has come to a PlayStation console for the first time, courtesy of a new release on the PlayStation Store available to both PS4 and PS5 users. And according to PS Store user reviews, PlayStation fans are loving it. To this end, the RPG in question has over 200 user reviews since its recent release, and across these 200-plus reviews, it has a 4.9-out-of-5-star rating. On a 100-point scale, this is a score of 98. 95% of user reviews have specifically awarded the game a perfect score. 4% have awarded it a 4/5. And 1% have given it a 1/5. There are no reviews at 2/5 or 3/5.

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More specifically, 25 years after its original release, THQ Nordic has released Piranha Bytes’ Gothic on the PlayStation Store, alongside the new remake. The new remake has a 3.74 out of 5 stars, albeit after many more reviews. The original has obviously left a far greater impression on those who have played it across PS4 and PS5. On the PlayStation Store, the new port is titled Gothic Classic, whereas the remake is titled Gothic 1 Remake. The former costs $29.99, whereas the latter costs $59.99. Whether this factors in their review scores, probably a little bit.

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A 2001 Cult Classic

The original Gothic game, the first in the four-game series — which is also coming to PS5 soon — was a bona fide cult classic that earned a solid 81 on Metacritic at release. It was also notably one of the first European RPGs with fully voiced dialogue. And it has a lot of early 2000s European flavor that more or less doesn’t exist in games anymore, as much of European game development has lost its unique flavor and its products have become indistinguishable from American-made games.

For those who know nothing about the game, you play as a nameless hero in the kingdom of Myrtana, where Orcish hordes threaten to take over. Within this kingdom, there is a chaotic penal colony called Khorinis, made a prison by a magical barrier. You, the player, are thrown into this magical penal colony, and in order to escape, you must form volatile alliances.

Of course, by 2026 standards, the classic RPG is also a dated RPG, but not dated to the point it can no longer be enjoyed, as evidenced by its PlayStation Store user review score. Those on PS5, or PS4, who decide to check it out should expect a runtime of about 20 to 40 hours, depending on playstyle and completion rate.

If this RPG doesn’t tickle your fancy, there is another new one that isn’t a re-release that is also earning rave reviews.