All 3 Games in This Underrated Trilogy Only $9 for Limited Time (With All Bonus Content)

Gaming trilogies are some of the best bang for your buck, especially when they go on sale. Bundles like Mass Effect and more offer lengthy stories split into three chapters, giving you the option to play all three back-to-back or to pace yourself and take breaks in between each game. This latest deal applies a steep discount to one of the most underrated trilogies in gaming. Not only does it include the three base games, but the Metro Saga Bundle also includes all DLC and bonus content, greatly extending the available content.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Metro Saga Bundle is on sale for as little as $8.99 through the PlayStation Store. This deal is currently exclusive to the PS5 and is available until December 2nd. Those on PC, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch will have to wait until 4A Games (now Reburn) and Deep Silver brings this incredible discount to their platforms.

Metro Is Underrated Survival Shooter Horror

While many gamers love the Fallout series, Metro offers another take on the apocalypse. The games are deserving of more attention, but have often been overshadowed by games like Fallout 3 and the more recent Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl. The story is solid, set in the shattered subway tunnels of Moscow and the wasteland above, and the gameplay is both thrilling and tense. This is the deal of a lifetime for those looking for something similar to Stalker.

This price is worth it for one of the Metro games, but with all three bundled along with all additional content, it’s a no-brainer. The bundle provides over a hundred hours of gameplay for completionists, but even those just looking to play the main story will average close to 50 hours. The amount of content for the low asking price makes PlayStation’s Metro Saga Bundle a great deal ahead of Thanksgiving.

Other Survival & Shooter Deals to Check Out

Those interested in other thrilling and gritty shooters like the Metro series will love Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun, Gears of War: Reloaded, and Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus. Other games that lean into the horror aspect of the series on sale include Dead Space, Resident Evil Remake Trilogy, and Dying Light Definitive Edition. Those on PlayStation will likely enjoy these titles if they enjoy the Metro games.

While the Metro Saga Bundle isn’t on sale through Steam, Fallout 4 and Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl are. These games have similar vibes and won’t disappoint fans of apocalypse games. Those over on Xbox can enjoy sales on games like Gears of War: Reloaded, Fallout 4, and Dying Light 2: Stay Human – Reloaded Edition. These games may not be like Metro, but they provide many of the same elements.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!